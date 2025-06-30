Two ‘wanted’ fugitives held in Spain

ISLAMABAD: Two fugitives wanted to the authorities in Pakistan have been arrested in Spain, the Mini­stry of Interior said on Sunday.

The accused included Nawazish Ali Hanjra, who was wanted in 23 cases of terrorism, murder and kidnapping and Haroon Iqbal, in a separate serious case.

They were apprehended on the basis of Interpol Red Notices issued at Pakistan’s request.

Legal proceedings are now underway to extradite the two men to stand trial in Pakistan.

The arrests followed a recent visit by the minister of state for interior, Talal Chaudhry, to Spain.

He met with Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and formally requested the arrest and extradition of the two fugitives.

Mr Chaudhry emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation in combating transnational crime and terrorism, the ministry’s statement added.

The Spanish Minister of Interior had issued urgent directives to relevant authorities to act on the red notices issued by Pakistan.

Pakistan has been seeking the arrest and extradition of 38 fugitives from Spain, most of whom are wanted in criminal and terrorism-related cases.

These individuals had managed to evade justice for years, exploiting legal loopholes and a lack of coordination between international enforcement agencies, the ministry added.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025