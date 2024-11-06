E-Paper | November 06, 2024

Pakistan joins Interpol’s child abuse database

Muhammad Asghar Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 06:54am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has become the 71st country to join Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database, according to an official statement.

The move will help local law enforcement agencies in the investigation of online child exploitation, an FIA spokesman said in a press release on Tuesday.

The ICSE database is used by Interpol to connect law enforcement agencies of all its member countries.

This database has been operational since 2009 and provides immediate access to data and instruments to research professionals worldwide.

The officials of Interpol’s Anti-Crime Division for Children also held a five-day training programme for FIA’s officers to use the database.

Nine officers of FIA’s cybercrime wing participated in the training programme held at the agency’s academy in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024

