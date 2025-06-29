E-Paper | June 29, 2025

71 killed in Israeli strike on Tehran’s Evin prison: Iranian judiciary spokesperson

Reuters Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 12:03pm

Israel’s attack on the Evin prison in Iran’s capital, Tehran on June 23 killed 71 people, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Sunday.

At the end of an air war with Iran, Israel struck Tehran’s jail for political prisoners, in a demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military, civilian and nuclear sites to aim at symbols of Iran’s ruling system. According to Iranian health ministry figures, 610 people were killed on the Iranian side in the 12-day war, 13 of them children and 49 women, before a ceasefire went into effect last week.

“In the attack on Evin prison, 71 people were martyred, including administrative staff, youth doing their military service, detainees, family members of detainees who were visiting them and neighbours who lived in the prison’s vicinity,” Jahangir said in remarks carried on the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan.

Jahangir had previously said that part of Evin prison’s administrative building had been damaged in the attack, and people were killed and injured. The judiciary added that the remaining detainees had been transferred to other prisons in Tehran province.

Evin prison holds a number of foreign nationals, including two French citizens detained for three years.

“The strike targeting Evin prison in Tehran, put our citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris in danger. It is unacceptable,” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had said on social media X after the attack.

Additional input from AFP.

Israel Iran Conflict
World

What the Iran-Israel war means for Pakistan

What the Iran-Israel war means for Pakistan

Following Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran, the brief but brutal war that followed and the American attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Ejaz Haider unpacks what ramifications this has for regional peace and security, for global nuclear non-proliferation and especially for Pakistan…

Opinion

