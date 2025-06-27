7 bodies recovered among 16 reported missing in Swat River flash floods

Seven bodies have been recovered so far after at least 16 people were reported missing on Friday morning due to flash floods in Swat River following heavy rains, according to rescue officials.

Flash floods prompted by heavy rain in Swat district have engulfed several areas, resulting in the loss of life with reports of dozens stranded, according to an initial report by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that seven bodies have been recovered from reports of 16 people gone missing, with three people being rescued.

According to the initial report by KP Rescue 1122, search and rescue operations underway for the remaining bodies in several areas.

Three bodies have been recovered from Ingaroderai. One body was also recovered from Ghalegy, where seven people were stranded and rescue operations are still underway.

More 10 people have drowned at the Bypass Relax Hotel, the report confirmed.

At least 120 Rescue 1122 personnel have been deployed in rescue operations.

“More than 22 people were trapped in the water in Imam Dhirai, who were rescued safely by the team of Rescue Station 33,” the report stated, adding that the search operation of Rescue Station 44 was ongoing.

Seven people are also reported to be trapped in Manyar, with Rescue Stations 44 and 55 working jointly in rescue activities.

One person was trapped at Panjigram village, where a rescue operation was underway.

At least 20 to 30 people have been rescued from Bara Bamakhela, the report said.

“All Rescue 1122 teams are present on site and rescue operations are in full swing,” the report said.

Pakistan experiences its monsoon season from July to August, typically receiving around 255mm of rain each month. In 2022, the monsoon rains caused extensive damage throughout the country by triggering flash floods. Over 75,000 homes were destroyed and 130,000 were partially damaged in KP alone, according to government and international aid agency figures.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.