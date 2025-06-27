E-Paper | June 27, 2025

7 bodies recovered among 16 reported missing in Swat River flash floods

Umar Bacha | Zahid Imdad Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 02:34pm

Seven bodies have been recovered so far after at least 16 people were reported missing on Friday morning due to flash floods in Swat River following heavy rains, according to rescue officials.

Flash floods prompted by heavy rain in Swat district have engulfed several areas, resulting in the loss of life with reports of dozens stranded, according to an initial report by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that seven bodies have been recovered from reports of 16 people gone missing, with three people being rescued.

According to the initial report by KP Rescue 1122, search and rescue operations underway for the remaining bodies in several areas.

Three bodies have been recovered from Ingaroderai. One body was also recovered from Ghalegy, where seven people were stranded and rescue operations are still underway.

More 10 people have drowned at the Bypass Relax Hotel, the report confirmed.

At least 120 Rescue 1122 personnel have been deployed in rescue operations.

“More than 22 people were trapped in the water in Imam Dhirai, who were rescued safely by the team of Rescue Station 33,” the report stated, adding that the search operation of Rescue Station 44 was ongoing.

Seven people are also reported to be trapped in Manyar, with Rescue Stations 44 and 55 working jointly in rescue activities.

One person was trapped at Panjigram village, where a rescue operation was underway.

At least 20 to 30 people have been rescued from Bara Bamakhela, the report said.

“All Rescue 1122 teams are present on site and rescue operations are in full swing,” the report said.

Pakistan experiences its monsoon season from July to August, typically receiving around 255mm of rain each month. In 2022, the monsoon rains caused extensive damage throughout the country by triggering flash floods. Over 75,000 homes were destroyed and 130,000 were partially damaged in KP alone, according to government and international aid agency figures.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vigilance needed
Updated 27 Jun, 2025

Vigilance needed

There must be zero tolerance for hate speech both in the real and virtual worlds.
Vaccine backslide
27 Jun, 2025

Vaccine backslide

THE findings of a landmark study in The Lancet offer a nuanced verdict on half a century of childhood immunisation....
System shock
27 Jun, 2025

System shock

THE level of hysterical Islamophobia propagated through mainstream Western media and global social media by both...
Gaza ceasefire now
Updated 26 Jun, 2025

Gaza ceasefire now

And after a long-term ceasefire takes effect, those responsible in Tel Aviv for the crimes committed in the occupied territories must face justice.
Drugs on campus
26 Jun, 2025

Drugs on campus

A NARCOTICS crisis has long been brewing in Pakistan, whether or not we admit it. As illegal substances flood our...
Forgotten prisoners
26 Jun, 2025

Forgotten prisoners

TO lessen tensions with the opposition, it is necessary for the government to refrain from taking any step that ...