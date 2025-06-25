PTI taken aback by KP budget passage, Imran’s bail rejection

• Aleema alleges ‘minus Imran’ has come to pass in the province; Gohar ‘has no idea’ budget okayed

• Party decries ‘miscarriage of justice’ by Lahore High Court

ISLAMABAD: As the Khyber Pakht­unkhwa government passed the budget for the upcoming financial year without the approval of PTI’s patron-in-chief, Imran Khan, his sister Aleema Khan claimed on Tuesday that a “minus Imran” formula was now in effect.

Separately, the party’s Punjab chapter has expressed strong disappointment over the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to deny bail to Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema said that if KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur lacked the courage to stand his ground, he should have resigned.

The KP chief minister had earlier said that the budget would be discussed with Imran Khan before its passage.

Aleema Khan claimed the authorities had made it routine to deny meetings with her brother but vowed she would not relent and would continue visiting him in line with court orders, which allow family meetings on Tuesdays.

Responding to a question on the budget approval, she said Imran Khan had made it clear that the people of KP had voted for him and he wanted to personally allocate funds to ensure they were used appropriately.

“We are not aware of what is in this budget. They should have waited. Salman Akram Raja had informed us that, according to his information, the budget would be passed on June 27,” she said.

Aleema questioned why the KP government had not waited and discussed the budget with Imran Khan. She said the budget’s passage could have been delayed by two weeks and alleged that the KP government must be hiding something.

When asked why Imran Khan had not issued a strong statement against Israel, she said her brother’s message was for unity. “However, we don’t know what may happen tomorrow; Iran and the US might strike a deal. Those who are polishing boots want Imran Khan to speak out so they can complain (by saying that he is against the interest of Pakistan).”

Aleema added that Imran Khan was fully aware of the Iran-Israel situation and had predicted the conflict would not last long, as talks would inevitably resume due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared unaware that the KP Assembly had already passed the budget. Speaking to journalists, he said he believed the budget would be passed after one week but was informed on the spot that it had already been approved.

However, he maintained that if Imran Khan directed it, the KP government and all party legislators would resign immediately.

Reaction to LHC decision

PTI expressed strong disappointment over the LHC’s decision to deny bail to Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

In a statement, the party said that despite months of proceedings, no credible evidence had been presented in these “politically motivated” cases.

“Today’s ruling amounts to a blatant miscarriage of justice,” the statement read, alleging that “politically controlled” courts continued to deliver verdicts while failing to uphold the principles of justice.

The party claimed that it remained resilient despite enduring extreme repression over the past three years. “We will continue to fight our legal battles in the courts while simultaneously preparing to launch a peaceful protest movement to demand justice,” it said.

Ahmad Fraz Khan in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2025