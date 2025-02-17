Bilawal assails Imran for disillusioning youth

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticised PTI founder Imran Khan and his narrative, attributing the rising disillusionment among the nation’s youth to the ex-premier’s actions, which he claims have “destroyed everything for personal gain”.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the PPP chairman defended the role of the country’s institutions, including the military, in upholding democracy, ensuring rule of law and providing a secure environment essential for economic development.

However, he added, every institution needed to play its role within the defined constitutional domain.

In response to a question, he highlighted the need to reconsider the assumption that PTI chairman’s imprisonment was hindering the country’s growth. “I believe we need to reassess the presumption that the economic growth and development of Pakistan are tied to Khan sahib’s imprisonment,” he said.

PPP chief concerned by Pakistan’s lack of preparedness for digital age

“If today’s politics are blamed for disillusioning Pakistan’s youth, Khan sahib’s role has been central to this issue. While generations have worked to establish consensus, norms, and democracy, Khan sahib has dismantled much of it for his personal gains.”

Consensus to tackle emerging challenges

The PPP chairman emphasised the importance of building a national consensus to address emerging challenges, including security threats, economic development, and the growing influence of digital technology across all aspects of life.

“I believe we are not yet prepared for the digital age, nor are we adequately equipping our children and youth for this transformation,” he stated.

“It is crucial that we prepare both our youth and our economy for the demands of the modern era. We have overcome challenges in the past, including successfully tackling terrorism, and now we must unite to face new obstacles.”

He also highlighted the urgent need for technological advancement and digital transformation, expre­ssing concern that Pa­k­istan is failing to sufficiently prepare its youth to thrive in the IT and digital age.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2025