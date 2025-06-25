‘No official Urdu Nikahnama exists’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting in which officials were surprised by the absence of an official Urdu version of the Nikahnama, or marriage contract, as it was revealed that the official gazette contains only an English version, a source told Dawn.

The urgent meetings, held in Islamabad, followed directives from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to address flaws in the marital contract that have led to property disputes, particularly affecting women.

Participants requested the official version of the Nikahnama from all provinces to identify any discrepancies and to solicit proposals for streamlining issues concerning matrimonial assets.

However, they were surprised to learn that no official Urdu translation of the Nikahnama could be found, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

“In some areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtu­nk­hwa, the Nikahnama is being registered in local languages without any lawful backing,” the source added.

The lack of a standardised Urdu version has led to inconsistencies in translation, which officials say is fuelling a rise in disputes over dower and property rights.

A separate high-level meeting, chaired by the Federal Law Secretary, also examined issues related to matrimonial assets and sought proposals from stakeholders to streamline the resolution of marital disputes.

The LHC has tasked an eight-member committee with reviewing proposed amendments to Pakistan’s Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, focusing on the contentious Section 10A regarding matrimonial property rights.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2025