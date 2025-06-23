Karachi Police to investigate threats to boxer Aliya Soomro, assure her of protection

The Karachi Police ordered an investigation on Monday of alleged threats being made to boxer Aliya Soomro.

Earlier this year, Soomro became the first Pakistani woman to win a world boxing title. She knocked out her opponent from Thailand in just 45 seconds in Bangkok to claim victory in the WBA Asia 105-pound category.

A day ago, Soomro issued a video statement on her Instagram account, saying that she and her family were being harassed by an alleged facilitator of the Lyari gang war who was impersonating a media worker.

“Don’t drag me into political and ethnic disputes and conflict between boxing institutions. Why is the entire machinery being used against me? My family and I are facing life threats,” she said.

Soomro alleged that certain elements were “spreading unfounded information” against her, expressing fear that she could be physically harmed. She appealed to the Sindh police chief and other officials for protection and legal assistance.

A statement issued today from the office of South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said he took immediate notice and ordered City Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Aziz to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take legal action against those involved.

“South Zone Police contacted Alia Soomro and assured her of full cooperation,” the statement said.

“Boxer Aliya Soomro is a representative and a shining example of the courageous women of Pakistan. Women have the right to move forward in every field of life. The police will provide all possible protection to Aliya Soomro,” the statement quoted DIG Raza as saying.

The Sindh government recently announced a Rs4.7 million sponsorship for the younger boxer to participate in a tournament in Dubai in August, where she will face off against an Indian opponent.