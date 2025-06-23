E-Paper | June 23, 2025

Pre-monsoon rains underway in various Punjab districts

Imran Gabol Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 02:58pm

Pre-monsoon rains were recorded on Monday in various districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, according to the its Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that pre-monsoon rains would fall across the country between June 20 and 23.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. They are also vital for agriculture, and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia’s nearly two billion people.

“37 mm of rain was recorded in the Lahore Airport area, while 4 mm of rain was recorded in the rest of the city,” the PDMA Spokesperson said in a press release.

The statement added that Noorpur Thal received 29 mm of rain, Shamsabad in Rawalpindi 14 mm, Gujranwala 28 mm, Sialkot 11 mm, Mianwali 10 mm, while Hafizabad received 9 mm of rain.

5 mm of rain was recorded in Sargodha, 04 mm in Jhang, 1 mm in Joharabad, Gujrat and Kasur.

Light rain was also recorded in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura and Narowal, according to the PDMA.

“This series of pre-monsoon rains is likely to continue till June23 [today],” a PDMA spokesperson said.

Rain is likely to continue in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal, the statement said.

Punjab PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathi instructed citizens to take precautionary measures, adding that they should stay in safe places during lightning and thunder.

“Keep the speed of the vehicle slow and maintain a proper distance,” the DMGA DG said.

Last Saturday, most parts of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy to light rain, bringing respite from the heatwave.

In the four days leading up to Saturday, mercury remained above 40 degrees Celsius, with the maximum 43 degrees recorded on Thursday. The rain on Saturday brought down the temperature by 3°C to 34°C in the federal capital and garrison city.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

US aggression
Updated 23 Jun, 2025

US aggression

If there is any state in the world that the international community must be concerned about harbouring weapons of mass destruction, it is Israel.
Finishing the job
23 Jun, 2025

Finishing the job

THE federal health minister’s assertion of a 99pc reduction in polio cases in Pakistan, while impressive on the...
Exam leaks
23 Jun, 2025

Exam leaks

FOR students who put in countless hours of hard work for their secondary school exams — mainly to secure admission...
‘Hybrid’ talk
22 Jun, 2025

‘Hybrid’ talk

IN the past, while most elected governments would at least publicly bristle at the mention of being partners in ...
Farcical nomination
Updated 22 Jun, 2025

Farcical nomination

Many citizens have expressed dismay and embarrassment over this symbolic capitulation to the US presidency.
Sunken dreams
22 Jun, 2025

Sunken dreams

THE heartrending fate of people escaping conflict, deprivation and instability across the globe is among the...