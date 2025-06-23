Pre-monsoon rains underway in various Punjab districts

Pre-monsoon rains were recorded on Monday in various districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, according to the its Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that pre-monsoon rains would fall across the country between June 20 and 23.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. They are also vital for agriculture, and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia’s nearly two billion people.

“37 mm of rain was recorded in the Lahore Airport area, while 4 mm of rain was recorded in the rest of the city,” the PDMA Spokesperson said in a press release.

The statement added that Noorpur Thal received 29 mm of rain, Shamsabad in Rawalpindi 14 mm, Gujranwala 28 mm, Sialkot 11 mm, Mianwali 10 mm, while Hafizabad received 9 mm of rain.

5 mm of rain was recorded in Sargodha, 04 mm in Jhang, 1 mm in Joharabad, Gujrat and Kasur.

Light rain was also recorded in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura and Narowal, according to the PDMA.

“This series of pre-monsoon rains is likely to continue till June23 [today],” a PDMA spokesperson said.

Rain is likely to continue in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal, the statement said.

Punjab PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathi instructed citizens to take precautionary measures, adding that they should stay in safe places during lightning and thunder.

“Keep the speed of the vehicle slow and maintain a proper distance,” the DMGA DG said.

Last Saturday, most parts of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy to light rain, bringing respite from the heatwave.

In the four days leading up to Saturday, mercury remained above 40 degrees Celsius, with the maximum 43 degrees recorded on Thursday. The rain on Saturday brought down the temperature by 3°C to 34°C in the federal capital and garrison city.