Pre-monsoon rains to lash country from June 20: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that pre-monsoon rains will fall across the country between June 20 and 23.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. They are also vital for agriculture, and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia’s nearly two billion people.

According to a statement, “currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the central and northern areas of Pakistan, while a westerly wave is expected to approach the north. Both of these weather systems are expected to arrive on June 20 (tomorrow).”

It added that duststorms, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan from June 20-23 with occasional gaps.

“Similar weather events could be expected in Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal from June 21-23, and in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Jacobabad from June 22-24.

PMD warned that the inclement weather “may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels” among others and advised farmers to “manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions”.

“Urban flooding may occur in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi [and] Islamabad during the forecast period,” the press release warned. “[The] general Public, travellers and tourists are advised to take precautionary measures during the weather activity.”

PMD added that hot weather is likely to subside gradually during the forecast period.

Last month, heavy rain triggered flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand, South Waziristan and Upper Kohistan districts, damaging roads and agricultural land. However, no casualties were reported from any districts.

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in several areas of Halimzai tehsil in Mohmand district, including Shanikhel ,Tarikhel, Barokhel, Durbakhel and Babikhel.

The flood, caused by overflowing mountain streams, swept away dozens of livestock and damaged houses and link roads.

Last month, at least 13 civilians died and 92 others were injured as heavy rains lashed several parts of Punjab.