‘Trailblazer’ and former England fast bowler David Lawrence dies at 61

Reuters Published June 22, 2025 Updated June 22, 2025 07:56pm

Former England fast bowler David “Syd” Lawrence has died at the age of 61 after a year-long battle with motor neurone disease (MND), his family said on Sunday.

Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England, was diagnosed last year with MND, a degenerative condition that causes muscle wastage and affects the brain and nerves.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE (King’s Birthday Honours) following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease,” Lawrence’s family said.

“Syd was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field… A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different.

“His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was. As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it.”

Lawrence, who earned five test caps for England, made 280 appearances for Gloucestershire and took 625 wickets for the county.

His test debut came at Lord’s against Sri Lanka in 1988, with his career highlight being a five-wicket haul against the West Indies at the Oval in 1991.

In 2022, Lawrence became Gloucestershire County Cricket Club’s first Black president and he was named one of the inaugural Honorary Life Vice-Presidents of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier this year.

ECB chairman Richard Thompson described Lawrence as “a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion”.

“His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes,” Thompson added in a statement. “As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport.”

