2 dead, 3 missing as boat capsizes in Swat

Umar Bacha Published June 22, 2025 Updated June 22, 2025 02:36pm

Two women drowned and three others remain missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Shahi Bagh lake in Kalam area of Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday evening.

Rescue 1122 North region spokesperson Shafiqa Gul told Dawn.com that the boat capsized due to strong winds and rain in the tourist attraction of Shahi Bagh lake in Kalam, Swat.

The spokesperson said the bodies of the two women were retrieved from the lake and transported to Kalam hospital, while five others were rescued and remain in stable condition. They have been taken to Mata hospital and are undergoing treatment, added the spokesperson.

Three tourists still remained missing and a search operation continues, the spokesperson said, adding that rescue divers are making efforts to retrieve the bodies. The rescue official said the operation is being monitored by local administration of tehsil Bahrain.

Meanwhile, two girls drowned in the Indus River at tehsil Kindar Kotka in Torghar, Hazara division, rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 Torghar teams along with local volunteers reached the scene on the instructions of District Emergency Officer Hayatullah.

The victims included 15-year-old Emaan and 20-year-old Amina. The body of Amina was found at Satana in district Haripur, while a search operation is ongoing to locate the other missing girl.

In another incident, five people were killed and three others were injured when two groups opened fire in Hadri Mamand Khel of district Bannu, rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 Bannu spokesperson, Muhammad Usama, said rescue teams took timely action and administered first aid to the injured after reaching the scene, and transported the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for legal formalities.

