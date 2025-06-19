E-Paper | June 19, 2025

Higher living costs compel people to borrow: survey

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 19, 2025 Updated June 19, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The prolonged combination of low economic growth and high inflation over the past few years in Pakistan appears to have taken a serious financial toll on large sections of the population, leading to increasing borrowing needs, according to the latest survey.

“In the last five years, increased living costs are the leading reason for borrowing in 2024, reported by 12pc of Pakistani adults”, said Karandaaz Pakistan — a government partner in digitisation and tax reforms — in its once-a-decade Financial Inclusion Survey (K-FIS).

Besides the living costs coming as financial shock and increasing borrowing needs, the survey completed with the financial support of the Gates Foundation and UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) noted that 7pc adult Pakistanis were found to have been forced to borrow due to healthcare expenses and 6pc others for the loss of employment.

Other notable reasons include marriage expenses 3pc, and climate change-related needs like crop failure or agricultural loss 3pc, and property damage 2pc, while education expenses 1.5pc and earthquake-related losses 0.1pc were the least common reasons for borrowing.

“The need for loans due to rising living costs is widespread, affecting 12pc of Pakistani adults overall. The highest demand is among self-employed individuals (15pc), followed by blue-collar workers (14pc), housewives (14pc), and individuals who are not working due to a disability (12pc), indicating financial strain across diverse groups”, the survey findings said adding the urban residents (8pc) and white-collar workers (7pc) reported lower demand, while students (2pc) had the least need.

The need for loans due to unexpected medical expenses is reported by 7pc of Pakistani adults, with the highest demand among the unemployed with disabilities (16pc), followed by blue-collar workers (10pc) and unemployed individuals (10pc), indicating financial vulnerability in these groups. Rural residents (8pc) report a higher need than urban residents (6pc), while white-collar workers (3pc) and students (1pc) have the lowest loan demand for medical expenses.

The overall need for loans due to loss of employment or income remains low at 6pc across most demographics. Blue-collar workers (10pc) report the highest need in this financial shock as well, followed by the self-employed (7pc), unemployed (6pc) and housewives (6pc), indicating higher financial vulnerability in these groups. White-collar workers (4pc), retired individuals (2pc), and students (1pc) have the lowest loan demand due to income loss. Rural and urban residents report equal needs (6pc).

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Brewing catastrophe
Updated 19 Jun, 2025

Brewing catastrophe

If Mr Trump makes the mistake of plunging into the fight on Israel’s behalf, the world will enter very dangerous territory.
Pension bill
19 Jun, 2025

Pension bill

IT is, indeed, a worrying conundrum. The federal government’s annual pension burden now exceeds its fiscal space...
Abandoned Karachi
19 Jun, 2025

Abandoned Karachi

THE explosive mix of decay, institutional apathy and corruption has, once again, placed Karachi among the bottom ...
Spread of hate
Updated 18 Jun, 2025

Spread of hate

HATE speech is not confined to words; in fact, there is a causal link between hateful rhetoric and real-world...
Big challenges
18 Jun, 2025

Big challenges

BALOCHISTAN’S Rs1.028tr budget, featuring a public development investment of Rs245bn and provincial surplus of...
Rampant disinformation
Updated 18 Jun, 2025

Rampant disinformation

WITH the arrival and proliferation of digital media, the creation of information is now a decentralised function,...