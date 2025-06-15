E-Paper | June 15, 2025

Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway divided into five segments

Syed Irfan Raza Published June 15, 2025 Updated June 15, 2025 01:17pm

ISLAMABAD: Vowing to start work on Hyderabad-Sukkar Motorway (HSM) this year, federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday said the project had been divided into five segments.

The minister also revealed that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has expressed willingness to fund the project while final decision regarding the loan approval was expected in September this year after its board meeting.

Commenting on the media talk of Sindh chief minister regarding the motorways, Mr Aleem said that he takes responsibility for the past year only but does not want to comment on the inaction of previous governments regarding the construction of the HSM and Karachi motorways.

He emphasised the corporate importance of connecting Karachi Port to the National Motorway network, highlighting that without this connection, the motorway’s utility for import, export, and business would be of no use.

Minister vows to start work on the project this year

He pointed out that various political parties, including the PPP remained in power but unfortunately, valuable time was lost due to their failure to initiate crucial infrastructure projects such as the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur motorways.

The minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to construct HSM but also the Hyderabad-Karachi section as well while the aim was to complete the entire route within two years. Furthermore, the Northern Bypass will be converted into an eight-lane highway and linked with HSM.

He said HSM has been divided into five zones. The Islamic Deve­lo­p­ment Bank will finance three of these zones while funding for the remaining two will be sought from other banks or donor agency, he added.

The minister extended his thanks to the Sindh chief minister and said that the federal government would definitely not hesitate to request the Sindh government’s contribution of Rs25 billion, if needed.

He affirmed the federal government’s desire to complete this $2bn project as swiftly as possible through its own resources.

Mr Aleem further said the National Highway Authority (NHA) was actively working on the Lyari Expressway. This project will also be upgraded to meet international standards and, upon its completion the project will be presented as a gift to the people of Karachi.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2025

