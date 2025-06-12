E-Paper | June 12, 2025

Dacoit with extensive criminal record arrested in Punjab’s Lodhran: police

Imran Gabol Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 03:39pm

Police arrested a suspect with an extensive criminal record in Punjab’s Lodhran district, while two other suspected dacoits escaped during an exchange of fire, police officials said on Thursday.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against the suspect at the City Kahror Pakka Police Station on the behalf of the state under sections 324 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for “deliberately attacking police officers with the intention to kill and assisting his accomplices escape”.

The suspect was arrested in an injured condition by the Crime Control Department (CCD), the FIR said. It added that the police team was present at Allah Warai chowk when they received a tip-off that three armed persons were present at Khudai Phatak area.

“Police immediately formed teams and conducted a raid, when the suspects suddenly opened direct fire on the CCD team,” the complaint said.

“The suspects ran towards the railway track as police resorted to aerial firing and chased the suspects,” the FIR added. “Suddenly, two suspects managed to escape on a motorcycle while taking advantage of the darkness of the night.”

Police searched the area and found one of the suspects in an “injured condition”, the FIR further said. The suspect was wounded during an exchange of fire with his accomplices, it stated.

The suspect identified himself as Gul Sher, a resident of Bahawalpur’s Karpal district, while one pistol and 30-bore ammunition were recovered from his possession.

According to a police statement, efforts were being made to arrest the escaped suspects.

It added the suspect had an “extensive criminal record comprising 15 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, resisting a public servant, and robbery”. The cases had been registered against him in different police stations.

The police record showed the suspect was also a “proclaimed offender”, according to a case registered at the Musafir Khana Police Station Bahawalpur on charges of murder, attempt to murder and resisting a government servant.

In another similar incident, a criminal was arrested in an injured condition following an exchange of fire between police and his accomplices, police said.

They added the suspect, Imran alias Imran Khoja, also had an extensive criminal record and had been previously nominated in 30 cases, including armed robbery.

A case was registered against him at the CCD Lodhran police station under Section 324, 353 186 and 34 of the penal code on the complaint of the state, stating that a police team was present at the Jind Pir bridge when they received a tip-off that two suspects, including Imran, were spotted at Aibak Mor.

Police conducted a raid to arrest them when “three suspects opened direct fire upon seeing the police vehicle,” the FIR said.

The police responded by firing shots as the suspects managed run towards the crop fields, it said.

“The exchange of gunfire continued as police searched the fields using a torch and found one of the suspect in an injured condition,” it added.

The complaint said the suspect was “injured after being shot by his accomplices during the exchange of fire.” He identified himself as Imran, while one pistol and 30-bore ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Police said two suspects escaped taking advantage of the darkness of the night and are being perused while police have blocked the exit routes.

