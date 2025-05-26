Abducted woman recovered after 9 years in Lodhran

Police recovered a woman who was abducted nine years ago and arrested her suspected kidnappers in Lodhran district of Punjab, the district’s Crime Control Department (CCD) said on Monday.

In a statement, it elaborated that the police conducted an operation and recovered the woman in the Mani Yazman area.

The police also arrested four men allegedly involved in the woman’s kidnapping.

The statement added that a case was registered against them and the suspects were wanted by the Saddar Dunyapur police.

“The accused were absconding for nine years and the recovery of the kidnapped woman was a challenge,” the police spokesperson said in the statement.

The spokesperson added that the suspects were arrested after stringent efforts of the IT team and the Dunyapur Circle police team. The suspects were included in the list of top 100 declared fugitives.

“The police are not negligent in their duties and are determined to ensure the safety of the public, the statement quoted the CCD director of operations as saying.

The statement concluded that action will continue against criminal elements and proclaimed offenders.

In March, police arrested two youths for kidnapping and gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district.