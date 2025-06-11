Aurangzeb stresses tariff reforms key to export-led economy

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday stressed that planned tariff reforms that would reduce import duties were the key to an export-led economy in Pakistan.

He made the remarks during a post-budget press conference where he expanded upon the federal budget proposed yesterday for the upcoming fiscal year.

Maintaining an aggressive stance on fiscal consolidation, as required by the Int­ernational Monetary Fund (IMF), Aurangzeb yesterday still managed to offer some notional relief to the salaried class in the federal budget for FY2025-26, along with incentives for the real estate and construction sectors to revive the struggling industrial sector and stimulate economic growth.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad today, Aurangzeb reiterated the significance of the tariff reforms under the National Tariff Policy.

“People ask us that the revenue will decline but if we have to take this country forward towards an export-led discussion […] I want to go into the details of the steps we have taken,” he said.

The minister noted that additional customs duties were removed in four “lines”, while they were reduced in 2,700 tariff lines, which were “directly linked with those raw materials on the basis of which exporters will benefit”.

He stressed these measures were just for the upcoming year and more will be taken gradually.

Expanding further on the topic while answering a query. Aurangzeb said: “This is an East Asia moment for Pakistan. Whatever was available in the fiscal space is the direction of travel. We have tried to reduce tariffs. This is not the eventual end state.”

At the outset of the press conference, the reporters voiced their concerns about not being given a technical briefing yesterday by the Federal Board of Revenue (FRB) on the Finance Bill 2025, which details the legislation for the proposed measures under the budget.

Subsequently, they walked out of the conference room in protest.

However, flanked by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial and Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Aurangzeb soon continued with his press conference in the presence of some journalists.

Concluding his address, Aurangzeb acknowledged the “worry” caused to reporters and said he “regretted if there was anything of the sort”, referring to the journalists not being briefed.

However, the minister added, he and the FBR chairman “had been appearing before you in terms of having these types of discussions”. “We will continue to accelerate this,” he affirmed, hinting at a plan of engagements with journalists every four to six weeks.

‘Salaries and pensions linked with inflation’

On salaries and pensions, the finance czar stressed the need for a benchmark.

“If we are saying the inflation is declining, similarly, the salary or pension has to benchmarked with inflation. This is not just the rule in Pakistan but across the world.”

The minister also pointed out the connection between pay and inflation when asked why the minimum wage of Rs37,000 was not to be increased in the upcoming year.

“Go to the industries and get their feedback on minimum wage. I think we are in a good place,” he asserted.

Echoing his remarks from yesterday, Aurangzeb stressed that the government tried to give relief “as much as possible” while considering the fiscal space. He also pointed out the 0.5pc reduction in super tax for the corporate sector.

Detailing the measures proposed for property buyers and sellers, he said: “Selling side still gets capital gains but the buying side should get some relief.”

The minister also termed the mortgage financing “as important as the fiscal side of things and what we have to do on the taxation side”.

Speaking on the agricultural sector, Aurangzeb said an additional tax on fertilisers and pesticides was a “benchmark” but it was negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it was a “critical input into agriculture” and should not be imposed.

“Again, this is a step in the right direction”, the minister asserted.

Aurangzeb acknowledged that additional taxes and measures were also talked about last year. “We had to impose those as when we were speaking to international institutions, they were not agreeing with our stance that there can be enforcement in this country,” he said.

Expressing the aim to reach a tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.9pc by the next year, the minister said additional taxes were around Rs312m of the total 2.2tr target. “We have two ways — either we ensure enforcement or we introduce additional measures of up to Rs 400 to 500bn. This is why we will go to the parliament to help us out with the enabling amendments and legislation.”

The minister added: “We have laws, legislation and taxes but we were not able to enforce it, so in this fiscal year, we have worked on enforcement, which has exceeded Rs400 billion.”

Responding to a query, Aurangzeb underscored the need to reduce the role of the middleman in the agricultural sector and increase the financing for small farmers. “It is very critical […] that we have a policy in the devolved subjects.”

He noted that the relevant measures were underway, hence the growth target was decided considering that.

Acknowledging that past concerns about the government expenditures not reducing were the “right pushback”, the minister highlighted that the figure had gone up by just 1.9pc in the outgoing fiscal year.

“We have reduced subsidies and debt-servicing costs, and increased some expenditures because this country needed those. But this is our response to those people who are paying taxes in this country that ‘why are you not bringing the government expenditures under control’,” Aurangzeb asserted.

He pointed out that whatever the government was giving was doing so “by taking loans as we start with a deficit”, adding that if the expenditures were not reduced, then the loans would keep surging.

‘NA, Senate heads’ salaries hiked after 9 years’

Asked about a recent increase in the salaries of the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker, the minister claimed that the last time their salaries were “adjusted” was in 2016. He emphasised that the hike was “all of a sudden” as it had not been done for the past nine years.

Responding to a question on how the federal government could delink population from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, Auranzgeb asserted, “Everything will be done in consultation with provinces.”

He added, “Nothing will be done [without them], including the national fiscal pact which we signed with the provinces.”

The minister also acknowledged a lack of implementation in suggested measures: “Over the past 10 years, I’ve been looking at the state of economy, first in the private sector and now in this job. I have never seen anything going up go downwards.

“I could be wrong; maybe it might have happened in some year,” he added. “It starts with acknowledgement, the undue burden that we had, as the prime minister has said before as well,” Aurangzeb said.

“The things that had never been reversed before have now been put into reversal, but that’s not the eventual end state,” the finance czar highlighted.

He made it clear that the segments that have been under undue burden, “whether it’s the formal sector, the beneficiary sector, the salaried class”, the government should at least give a signal that it was “serious”. “This is just signalling in my perspective from the right direction,” the finance minister said.

Aurangzeb noted that the government had taken two “very concrete measures” to bring the cash-based economy of Rs9.4tr or more towards documentation.

Answering a query on circular debt, the FBR chairman highlighted the revisions last year for power firms’ contracts. He stated that the power sector wanted “major reforms toward cheap credit and an enabling environment”.

