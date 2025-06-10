Income tax calculator 2025-26: How does the new budget affect your salary

Enter your monthly salary and find out how much will be deducted as income tax.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026 in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Under the watchful eye of the International Monetary Fund, the government projected growth of 4.2 per cent and set an ambitious tax collection target at Rs14,131 billion, an 8.95pc increase from last year’s goal.

The government had earlier promised relief for the salaried class in the next fiscal year. Use the calculator to ascertain how much you will be paying in taxes for the FY25-26.