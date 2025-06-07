HRCP seeks judicial inquiry into May 20 Moro violence

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for an immediate and independent judicial inquiry into events surrounding May 20 protest in Moro, Naushahro Feroze district.

Given the incident occurred in the constituency of provincial home minister and political rivals had been named in FIRs as the police-protester confrontation had reportedly resulted in multiple injuries on both sides and fatalities among protesters, the commission questioned impartiality of the police-led investigation announced by Sindh IGP, said a press release issued by HRCP on Saturday.

“We therefore urge the Sindh government to announce an independent judicial inquiry without delay to establish the facts, ensure accountability and uphold rights of all citizens involved,” it said.

It said that an HRCP fact-finding mission had visited Moro to investigate the events that unfolded after the demonstrations erupted along National Highway against proposed construction of canals on Indus River and allocation of land for corporate farming projects.

According to community testimonies, the protest led by local residents, including members of Hari Mazdoor Ittehad group, was peaceful until police resorted to violent means.

One protester, Irfan Laghari, was critically injured and later died in a Hyderabad hospital. His family maintained he had no affiliation with any nationalist groups and had been demonstrating peacefully. Shortly after the confrontation, Lanjar House — residence of Sindh home minister — was set on fire.

According to Laghari’s family, private individuals armed with heavy weapons, reportedly deployed to protect the house, had opened fire. Zahid, who was not participating in the protest but happened to be nearby on personal business, was allegedly shot in the head and later succumbed to his injuries. He was 27 years old and his wife was currently expecting their first child, said the family.

The mission visited Goth Bajrani Laghari, the victim’s village, where they recorded statements of the families of the deceased, local journalists and teachers and attempted to meet police officials at Moro police station, but the station house officer declined to comment, stating that only SSP could speak on the matter.

The SSP could not be contacted on account of suspended cellular services. The team visited Lanjar House, but no one agreed to meet them.

The mission was informed that over 400 individuals had allegedly been falsely implicated in criminal and terrorism cases and that dozens — including political workers — had either been arrested or had been missing [since then].

In several cases, first information reports (FIRs) had been registered in districts far from Moro, including Shikarpur and Mirpurkhas.

The FIR for arson at Lanjar House named senior opposition figures. Since May 20, mobile services in the area had remained suspended and a visible police presence continued to create an atmosphere of fear among residents, it said.

