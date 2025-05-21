Canal protest turns violent; one dead, over dozen hurt in Sindh’s Moro

• Sindh home minister’s house attacked, two trailers torched in Moro

• Lanjar orders action against those disturbing peace

HYDERABAD/NAWABSHAH: A protester was killed and over a dozen others, including a DSP and six other policemen, were injured during clashes in the Moro city of Naushahro Feroz — the home district of Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar — on Tuesday.

Mr Lanjar’s house was also attacked, along with two trailers on Moro bypass road.

Violence erupted when police attempted to disperse a protest reportedly organised by Sindh Saba against the proposed construction of new canals on the River Indus. The protesters had blocked the Moro bypass road to record their protest.

A similar programme was scheduled by Sindh Saba at the press club in Hyderabad, but police authorities did not allow it and cordoned off the main road leading to the club. Police also picked up two activists of the party.

In Moro, the protesters, armed with rods and sticks, raised slogans against corporate farming and the proposed canals. According to local sources, the protest site was about one kilometre from the residence of the provincial home minister.

When police tried to disperse the crowd, the protesters refused to move. Police then used force, resorting to baton charge and firing into the air, which injured several protesters and pedestrians.

One of the injured, Zahid Leghari, son of Allah Bachayo Leghari, who had sustained bullet wounds, later died at Nawabshah hospital. The injured were initially taken to Moro’s hospital and then shifted to Peoples Medical University in Benazirabad, the divisional headquarters.

According to Dr Yar Mohammad Jam­ali, medical superintendent at Peoples Medical University Hos­­pital Nawabshah, Zahid was brought dead at the facility. Others who suffered bullet injuries included Irfan Ali, Shah­meer, Mohsin Ali, Dilbar and Abdul Kha­lique.

Dr Jamali added that three policemen — Tahir Afzal, Abdul Khaliq and Samad Ali — were also brought to the hos­­pital, but did not have gunshot injuries.

Shaheed Benazirabad DIG Pervez Ahmed Chandio, SSP Shaheed Benazir­abad Shabbir Sethar, along with a heavy contingent of police from Nawabshah, Dadu and Matiari, reached Moro to control the law and order situation.

According to police sources, several protesters were later arrested. When contacted, the Naushahro Feroze SSP was unavailable for comment.

Reports from local official and private sources suggested that more than four dozen activists, said to be affiliated with the Sindh Saba Party under the leadership of Ashfaq Malik, had blocked the road to protest against corporate farming and the construction of new canals over the Indus. The situation escalated into a violent clash between the police and protesters, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.

Businesses were shut, and roads were deserted. Protesters set two trailers on fire and also damaged a police van.

After the news of Zahid Leghari’s death spread, the protest intensified. Protesters stormed the residence of Zia Lanjar, ransacked it and set fire to the parking shed and drawing room. Activists from other nationalist parties also joined the protest.

The protesters chanted slogans against police brutality and held placards demanding accountability. The situation began returning to normal around 7pm.

Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed that parts of the home minister’s house were attacked. “We are investigating whether it was preplanned or otherwise,” he said.

The Sindh police chief added that initially 50 to 60 people began a sit-in on the road and refused to clear the blockade when asked by police.

“They were armed and literally fought the police, beating them ruthlessly,” he claimed.

PPP Sindh Information Secretary Ajiz Dhamra condemned the incident in a statement, calling it a terrorist act. He said there was no ban on peaceful protest, but attacking the house of a political opponent reflected a conspiracy.

The home minister directed the Nau­shahro Feroz SSP to submit a detailed report of the incident.

He said no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and instructed police to take ac­­tion against those disturbing the peace.

Qurban Ali Khushik in Dadu also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2025