PM Shehbaz performs Umrah on Saudi visit, offers prayers for Pakistan’s success against India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, currently on a two-day state visit to Saudi Arabia, performed Umrah on the night of Thursday and Friday, offering prayers for the country’s success in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, the government said on its X account.

The delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for a visit from June 5 to 6, according to a statement from the Foreign Office. The visit is focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas between both nations. PM Shehbaz is also expected to thank the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, who also performed the Umrah.

The gates of the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, were specially opened for the delegation, where they offered prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim community worldwide, particularly the Muslims in Gaza and India-occupied Kashmir. They also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s success against last month’s Indian aggression and recent economic growth.

“This visit underscores the deep-rooted, time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, anchored in shared faith, mutual respect, and strategic partnership,” the FO said.

The statement further added: “It reaffirms the leadership’s commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic engagement, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development priorities.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration.“