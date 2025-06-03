E-Paper | June 03, 2025

ADB approves $800m to boost Pakistan’s public finance

Tahir Sherani | Dawn.com Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 02:21pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Philippines-based lender.

The statement read that subprogramme 2 of the “Improved Resource Mobilisation and Utilisation Reform Programme” includes a policy-based loan of $300m, and ADB’s “first ever policy-based guarantee” of up to $500m, which is expected to mobilise financing of up to $1 billion from commercial banks.

“Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions,” said ADB country director for Pakistan, Emma Fan.

“This programme backs the government’s commitment to further policy and institutional reforms that will strengthen public finances and promote sustainable growth.”

The programme supports far-reaching reforms to improve tax policy, administration, and compliance, while enhancing public expenditure and cash management.

“It also promotes digitalisation, investment facilitation, and private sector development. These measures aim to reduce Pakistan’s fiscal deficit and public debt, while creating space for social and development spending,” the Manila-headquartered institution said.

The programme is underpinned by a comprehensive support package —including technical assistance and close coordination with development partners — designed to help Pakistan build long-term fiscal resilience and stability, it added.

Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the finance minister, confirmed that the financial institution has approved the programme. “Diplomacy led by Economic Affairs & Ministry of Finance secures majority support at ADB Board,” he said in a post on X.¶ ¶

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Warming ties
Updated 03 Jun, 2025

Warming ties

The sudden improvement in relations appears to be largely the work of Chinese diplomacy.
Exporters’ woes
03 Jun, 2025

Exporters’ woes

WITH the next budget coming up, hosiery and garments exporters have asked for the prime minister’s support on...
Sporting success
03 Jun, 2025

Sporting success

THE euphoria following the thrilling climax of the Pakistan Super League spilled over to the next week. In fact, the...
The cost of relief
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

The cost of relief

No final agreement reached with IMF due to differences mainly on proposed increase in defence expenditure and tax cuts.
Muzzling criticism
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

Muzzling criticism

As the HRCP report rightly underscores, Peca has morphed into a blunt instrument used to silence critics, weaken fundamental freedoms.
Coastal development
02 Jun, 2025

Coastal development

A MULTIBILLION-dollar development scheme, spread over hundreds of acres, is in the works for Karachi’s coast....