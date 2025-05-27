ADB to help govt with climate policy

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank has agreed to assist Pakistan develop a strategy and climate policy framework aimed at enhancing environmental resilience and climate adaptability in the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting of ADB Director General Bruno Carrasco-led delegation with Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordi­nation Dr Musadik Malik and other officials.

Pakistan’s climate resilience and environmental sustainability agenda was discussed.

During the meeting, both parties emphasised the importance of a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to tackle the pressing challenges of climate change.

The discussion focused on youth-led climate initiatives by providing necessary support in terms of preparation, mentorship and funding. Both sides recognised the potential of such initiatives to not only contribute meaningfully to climate solutions but also position themselves competitively on the global innovation landscape.

The meeting also explored avenues for joint ventures in climate financing and investments, with the goal of mobilizing substantial resources towards sustainable development.

Mr Malik highlighted the need to transition from planning to implementation, assuring ADB of his full cooperation and commitment throughout all stages to ensure that agreed outcomes are achieved effectively.

The potential for partnerships in carbon credit markets was also deliberated upon, with both sides agreeing to explore viable mechanisms for monetizing environmental performance and emissions reductions.

