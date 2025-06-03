E-Paper | June 03, 2025

Karachi ill-prepared for major earthquakes, experts warn

Waqas Ali Ranjha Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 11:28am

• Earthquake of magnitude 5 or 6 can cause widespread destruction, says former VC of NED University
• City weatherman says tremors will stop in a day or two; maintains chances of major quake are slim

KARACHI: Although the seismic experts have said that the recent earthquakes in the city are largely harmless and that the magnitude will reduce in a day or two when the “active” fault fully releases its energy, they expressed concern over the city’s vulnerability to earthquake damage.

They warned that while the metropolis may not experience any major earthquake, its weak infrastructure cannot withstand a big jolt.

During the past two days, multiple low-intensity earthquakes have occurred in the city’s Quaidabad area, Gadap Town, Malir and DHA with the highest being recorded at 3.6-magnitude.

Karachi Chief Meteorologist Amir Hyder Laghari said that there is a historical fault which has become activated and is causing frequent earthquakes in the city. He said the fault is releasing its energy and when it’s spent, its magnitude will reduce and the tremors will stop in a day or two as it is of low magnitude.

He also said that the chances of a major earthquake are low in Karachi as, historically, there has never been a big earthquake.

Dr Imran Ahmed Khan of Karachi University’s Department of Geography said imbalance between the Indian, Eurasian and Arabian plates may be causing the tremors in the city. And the frequent tremors are most likely due to the fact that the plates are trying to maintain balance. When that balance is achieved, the earthquakes will likely stop.

Talking to Dawn, Dr Adnan Khan, associate professor at the KU’s Department of Geology, explained that the Indian tectonic plate is moving upward by about 4 to 5 centimeters every year in the Himalayan region. At the same time, the Eurasian plate is pushing against it. As these two plates press against each other, they build up pressure and when the pressure becomes too much, it rebounds and is released as energy, which causes earthquakes.

Most often, that pressure is released through what he called the “fault planes,” from where it can easily escape. However, he said there is a low chance of any major earthquake taking place in Karachi as the city is far from these active plate boundaries.

“Karachi lies on what’s called a ‘passive margin’, so the chances of a big earthquake happening there are low. Small earthquakes do happen sometimes, usually between 3 and 4 on the Richter scale, but they are not dangerous,” he added.

Former vice chancellor of the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said that Karachi has no history of major earthquakes. “But if, God forbid, a strong earthquake was to take place, the city’s infrastructure would not be able to sustain it. If an earthquake of magnitude 5 or 6 struck, it could cause massive destruction,” he said.

Explaining the reasons behind this, he said that much of the city’s infrastructure is weak. “Many buildings are made with low-quality construction materials, and there is little quality control,” he said, adding that the safety standards of most buildings are questionable, and there is also “a lot of corruption in the construction industry,” which means cheap materials are often used for raising buildings.

He also said that earthquake-resistant iron rods, which are made from billet, are not produced in Pakistan because there is no factory for them. Moreover, he added, “the building code, which is supposed to ensure safety, is not being followed in the country. I can say that for sure because I’m the head of the Building Code of Pakistan.”

He said that due to all these reasons, the damage in the city could be “catastrophic” if a big earthquake takes place.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Warming ties
Updated 03 Jun, 2025

Warming ties

The sudden improvement in relations appears to be largely the work of Chinese diplomacy.
Exporters’ woes
03 Jun, 2025

Exporters’ woes

WITH the next budget coming up, hosiery and garments exporters have asked for the prime minister’s support on...
Sporting success
03 Jun, 2025

Sporting success

THE euphoria following the thrilling climax of the Pakistan Super League spilled over to the next week. In fact, the...
The cost of relief
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

The cost of relief

No final agreement reached with IMF due to differences mainly on proposed increase in defence expenditure and tax cuts.
Muzzling criticism
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

Muzzling criticism

As the HRCP report rightly underscores, Peca has morphed into a blunt instrument used to silence critics, weaken fundamental freedoms.
Coastal development
02 Jun, 2025

Coastal development

A MULTIBILLION-dollar development scheme, spread over hundreds of acres, is in the works for Karachi’s coast....