E-Paper | June 02, 2025

Haris hits maiden hundred as Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh

AFP Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 11:50pm
Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1. — AFP
Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1. — AFP

Mohammad Haris hit a swashbuckling maiden international century to guide Pakistan to a 3-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh with a seven-wicket win in the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Sunday.

Haris, playing in his 17th T20I, carted seven sixes and eight boundaries in his 107 off just 46 balls as Pakistan chased down a challenging 197-run target in 17.2 overs for their first home T20I series win in three-and-a-half years.

Pakistan won the first two matches by 37 and 57 runs at the same venue.

Parvez Hossain smashed four sixes and seven boundaries in his solid 34-ball 66 to lift Bangladesh to 196-6 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan for one in the first over, but Haris, whose hundred came up off 45 balls, added 92 for the second wicket with Saim Ayub and an unbroken 60 for the fourth with Salman Agha, who made 15 not out.

Ayub hit four sixes and two boundaries in his 29-ball 45 while Hasan Nawaz scored 13-ball 26 as the home batters enthralled a near-capacity 30,000 crowd at Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, Parvez shared a 110-run opening stand with Tanzid Hasan (32-ball 42 with three sixes and as many boundaries) after the tourists were sent in to bat.

The Parvez-Tanzid stand gave Bangladesh an ideal start for their highest T20I total against Pakistan, beating the 175-6 they made against them at Pallekele in 2012.

Towhid Hridoy, who scored 25 from 18 balls with a six and two boundaries, then added 49 for the third wicket with Litton Das, who made 22.

Fast bowlers Abbas Afridi (2-26) and Hasan Ali (2-38) were the pick of the home bowlers.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crypto fever
01 Jun, 2025

Crypto fever

THE government must check its enthusiasm. The speed with which it is moving on cryptocurrency adoption has created a...
Overzealous justice
Updated 01 Jun, 2025

Overzealous justice

Unity will be hard to achieve if PTI is hounded by lawfare, using legal instruments meant for hardcore terrorists.
Refuge for journalists
01 Jun, 2025

Refuge for journalists

AFGHANISTAN’S journalists have access to the news but not the freedom to report it. Fear grips them and others who...
Security threats
Updated 31 May, 2025

Security threats

Pakistan’s elevation of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan to ambassadorial level should help improve matters.
Why just K-Electric?
31 May, 2025

Why just K-Electric?

NEPRA has taken serious note of relentless and excessive power blackouts exceeding 12 hours a day in Karachi during...
Save the girls
31 May, 2025

Save the girls

SOME traditions that hinder individual progress are a heavy cross for society to bear. In Pakistan’s deeply...