Pakistan look to bag series as Bangladesh eye comeback

LAHORE: A pumped-up Pakistan side will look to go all out against Bangladesh in the second T20 International in Lahore on Friday to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan during the past year or so have experienced an alarming decline in their T20 International contests, winning only nine while losing nineteen. Currently languishing at eighth in the ICC T20 International team rankings, the Green-shirts under new captain Salman Ali Agha no doubt will seek to make progress against Bangladesh who are ninth.

The home side in the series opener on Wednesday comfortably defeated Bangladesh by 37 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium thanks to impressive batting by Salman (56), Shadab Khan (48, 4-26) and Hasan Nawaz (44). Returning fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-30) produced his best-ever show in the game.

Pakistan are expected to remain unchanged for the second T20 while Bangladesh are most likely to make a couple of changes as they will look to keep the series alive.

Both teams did not practise on Thursday, as they preferred to rest.

Talking to media after Pakistan won the series opener on Wednesday, Hasan Ali attributed his impressive comeback to the national team to the medical team which worked tirelessly with the pacer during the rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“When I bowled the first ball [in the first T20], everything went normal. It was not easy to come back and produce such a good performance; I will dedicate it to my wife, my two children, who remained with me during this tough time. Moreover, my medical team which worked at the NCA for my rehab including Dr Iftikhar and Saboor, all deserved appreciation,” the right-arm pacer said.

Answering a question, Hasan expressed his desire to play in the next World Cup.

“I really want to play the next World Cup; but let us see in between different series, [plus] I have to play in the Blast cricket. If I continue with good performance and my team needs me I will love to play the World Cup,” Hasan said.

He said the main reason behind the victory against Bangladesh was that the players executed the plan perfectly.

“A new set-up is working with the new captain [Salman Ali Agha] and head coach [Mike Hesson] and our simple plan is to embrace modern-day cricket. We have to play this type of game if we want to win against big teams. Now 200 is a par total [in T20 Internationals],” he underscored.

“Yes there is a point discussed to follow a rotation policy for the fast bowlers to keep them fresh. And it is possible when your bench strength is strong,” Hasan said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh team’s bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed while applauding Pakistan’s performance said the visitors had the potential to make a comeback in the series.

“Credit goes to the Pakistan team who produced a fine performance. Their intent was very good. We should learn from our mistakes and we have the potential to come back very hard,” former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq said.

He specially praised the batting of Salman, saying the Pakistan skipper played some delightful shots.

“In any type of cricket, if any batsman plays [proper] cricketing shots he gets good results,” he said.

On Shadab and Rishad Hossain, Mushtaq said, “Shadab Khan is a very much experienced bowler whereas Rishad Hossain is passing through a learning stage; he is a match winner and has a great future for Bangladesh.”

According to Mushtaq, Najamul Hossain Shanto was not selected for the first T20 as the team management looked to test the bench strength.

“As Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy are also very good batters and at No.6 Shamim Hossain is also a nice choice, we are testing different combinations. Shanto will also get a chance,” he said.

In Wednesday’s match, Mushtaq highlighted, there was good support for the Bangladesh too in the crowd.

“Bangladeshis respect and love great Pakistan cricketers. There are [ongoing] discussions between the two cricket boards to exchange youth teams to improve cricket,” he said.

