Navy conducts comprehensive exercise to counter sub-conventional, asymmetric threats to Pakistan

Dawn.com Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 08:39pm
Pakistan Navy conducts Ports and Harbours Defence Exercise in Karachi Harbour. — DGPR Navy
The Pakistan Navy on Sunday conducted a comprehensive two-day exercise “focusing on countering sub-conventional and asymmetric threats across all major ports and harbours of Pakistan,” a statement said on Sunday.

The naval exercise took place amid heightened tensions with India, following four days of clashes involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery, before a ceasefire was declared.

On Friday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his country would use the “firepower of their navy in response to any future aggression by Pakistan.” In response, a spokesperson for Pak­is­tan’s military referred Reuters to a May 12 statement, which said there would be a “comprehensive and decisive” res­ponse whenever Pakis­tan’s sovereignty was “threatened and territorial integrity violated”.

According to a press release issued today by the Pakistan Navy’s Director General Public Relations Commodore Ahmed Hussain, the naval fleet conducted a comprehensive two-day exercise focusing on countering sub-conventional and asymmetric threats across all major ports and harbours.

“The exercises were aimed at validating and refining tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to ensure robust defence of critical maritime infrastructure against evolving asymmetric threats,” the statement said.

“The exercise involved coordinated operations by PN (Pakistan Navy) Fleet units, Pak Marines, SSG (Navy) and Naval Aviation assets,” it added.

The statement said that the exercise scenarios were “designed to simulate a range of sub-conventional threats” including sabotage, infiltration and unconventional attacks, enabling participating units to enhance inter-agency coordination, situational awareness and rapid response capabilities.

Commander Coast (Comcoast) Rear Admiral Faisal Amin also visited various operational setups at ports and harbours during the course of the exercise, witnessing live-action simulations carried out by participating units, the statement added.

Comcoast Amin appreciated the high level of preparedness and professional conduct demonstrated during the exercises.

He emphasised the importance of maritime installations, adding that the secure functioning of ports and harbours was directly linked to national economic stability and growth.

“Pakistan Navy remains committed to maintaining a high state of readiness to respond to all forms of threats and continues to strengthen its capacity to defend the maritime frontiers against emerging challenges,” the statement said.

The latest fighting between Islamabad and New Delhi had erupted after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in an April 22 attack in India-held Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

India, without investigation or evidence, implied “cross-border linkages” of the att­a­­­c­kers. Pakistan firmly rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

A ceasefire took effect on May 10 and a top Pakistani military official told Reuters on Friday that both countries were close to reducing their troop build-up along their border to pre-conflict levels.

Pakistan

