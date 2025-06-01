PSG humble Inter 5-0 to win UCL title

MUNICH: Desire Doue scored twice to inspire French club Paris St Germain to their first European Cup triumph with an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in a one-sided Champions League final on Saturday.

Doue, 19, produced a dazzling display, setting up Achraf Hakimi to open the scoring from close range after 12 minutes before doubling the lead with a deflected effort eight minutes later.

He put the outcome beyond doubt with a crisp finish into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute before Khvicha Kvara­tskhelia ran free to bury PSG’s fourth goal and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the rout.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2025