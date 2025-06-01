E-Paper | June 01, 2025

PSG humble Inter 5-0 to win UCL title

Reuters Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 07:57am
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender and captain #05 Marquinhos lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan in Munich, southern Germany, on May 31. — AFP
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender and captain #05 Marquinhos lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan in Munich, southern Germany, on May 31. — AFP

MUNICH: Desire Doue scored twice to inspire French club Paris St Germain to their first European Cup triumph with an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in a one-sided Champions League final on Saturday.

Doue, 19, produced a dazzling display, setting up Achraf Hakimi to open the scoring from close range after 12 minutes before doubling the lead with a deflected effort eight minutes later.

He put the outcome beyond doubt with a crisp finish into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute before Khvicha Kvara­tskhelia ran free to bury PSG’s fourth goal and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the rout.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2025

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crypto fever
01 Jun, 2025

Crypto fever

THE government must check its enthusiasm. The speed with which it is moving on cryptocurrency adoption has created a...
Overzealous justice
Updated 01 Jun, 2025

Overzealous justice

AN Islamabad antiterrorism court has handed out varying sentences to 12 individuals, including a PTI National...
Refuge for journalists
01 Jun, 2025

Refuge for journalists

AFGHANISTAN’S journalists have access to the news but not the freedom to report it. Fear grips them and others who...
Security threats
Updated 31 May, 2025

Security threats

Pakistan’s elevation of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan to ambassadorial level should help improve matters.
Why just K-Electric?
31 May, 2025

Why just K-Electric?

NEPRA has taken serious note of relentless and excessive power blackouts exceeding 12 hours a day in Karachi during...
Save the girls
31 May, 2025

Save the girls

SOME traditions that hinder individual progress are a heavy cross for society to bear. In Pakistan’s deeply...