E-Paper | May 31, 2025

Ogra cuts LPG prices by Rs4.62 for the month of June

Tahir Sherani Published May 31, 2025 Updated May 31, 2025 07:46pm

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Saturday notified a decrease in the price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs4.62 per kilogram, or 1.88 per cent for June.

The authority had announced a decrease of Rs3.20 per kg for May.

According to the notification issued by the authority today, the new price for an 11.8kg cylinder stood at Rs2,838.31 for June against Rs2,892.91 for May, making the cylinder cheaper by Rs54.6 per kg.

It added that consumers would now pay Rs240.53 per kg, with the price coming down from Rs245.16 in May.

According to a separate press release issued by the department, Ogra said that the LPG producer price was linked to Saudi Aramco-CP and the US dollar exchange rate.

As compared to the previous month, Saudi Aramco CP decreased by 2.67pc while the average dollar exchange rate slightly increased by 0.35pc, resulting in a decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs54.6 per 11.8kg cylinder.

The government introduced a landmark bill in the National Assembly aimed at digitally tracking petroleum products from import and production to retail sales in a bid to curb smuggling and adulteration, which cause massive revenue losses estimated at Rs300-500 billion annually besides affecting the environment and vehicle engines.

The Petroleum (Amend­ment) Act, 2025 — moved by Pet­roleum Minister Ali Per­vaiz Malik — seeks to amend the 1934 Petroleum Act. The draft law envisages new clauses for information technology-based tracking of petroleum products to curb smuggling and to initiate strict actions against the illegal transportation and decantation of petroleum products, along with action against illegal petrol pumps.

In a separate development, eight units involved in the illegal sale of LPG cylinders were sealed and fined Rs5,000 earlier this month.

