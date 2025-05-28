Amnesty, 4 other organisations call on Pakistan to end crackdown on human rights defenders in Balochistan

Amnesty International and four other human rights organisations called on Pakistan to release human rights defenders in Balochistan and end the crackdown on dissent, according to Amnesty’s website.

Last week, the Balochistan High Court rejected constitutional petitions seeking the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Chief Organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and two other leaders detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO). The BYC is a Baloch advocacy group working against enforced disappearances since 2018.

Mahrang and other BYC activists were arrested on March 22 for allegedly “attacking” Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”, a day after their members faced a police crackdown in Quetta while protesting against alleged enforced disappearances.

A letter dated May 27 was addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and signed by Amnesty, the Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (Forum-Asia), Front Line Defenders (FLD), the International Federation for Human Rights, and the World Organisation Against Torture, both of which work under the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders.

The groups said late on Tuesday night they strongly condemned the alleged “harassment and arbitrary detention of Baloch human rights defenders exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.”

“The actions of your government to systematically harass and detain HRDs, raising their voice against enforced disappearances and other unlawful state practices, run afoul of Pakistan’s international human rights obligations,” the letter alleged.

It added that the “attacks on BYC leaders and supporters, who are peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly, not only violate Pakistan’s constitution but also its international legal obligations.”

The letter noted that the Pakistani Constitution guarantees the right to assemble peacefully under Article 16 and the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19.

The groups further alleged in the letter that the crackdown was launched “against a backdrop of harassment of journalists and a clampdown on freedom of expression.”

“It is imperative that human rights are upheld and never sacrificed in the name of security,” the letter said.

The organisations called on Pakistan to “immediately and unconditionally release all Baloch HRDs and their family members arbitrarily detained solely for peacefully exercising their rights in line with the right to liberty and safety.” They further urged Islamabad to “drop all charges against HRDs based solely on the exercise of their rights.

“Pending their release, ensure the safety of HRDs and family members, including by sharing accurate information about their whereabouts, and providing effective access to family members, legal counsel and medical treatment.

They called on Pakistan to “conduct a thorough, impartial, effective and transparent investigation into the allegations of torture and mistreatment by Pakistani authorities of Baloch HRDs under detention.”

The organisations also urged an end to the crackdown against HRDs, journalists, protesters and dissidents by ensuring their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fully protected.

They further called on Pakistani authorities to “cease all forms” of alleged reprisals against family members of HRDs.“