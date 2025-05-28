President Zardari, PM Shehbaz, armed forces felicitate nation on Youm-i-Takbeer

Youm-i-Takbeer is being celebrated today in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998, reports state-run Radio Pakistan. The government has declared a public holiday on the occasion.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile.

A team of Pakistani scientists led by the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and Dr Samar Mubarakmand carried out nuclear tests in the Raskoh Hills in Chaghai district of Balochistan. These tests demonstrated the resolve of the nation to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

The historic statement of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that “they would starve, but transform the country into a nuclear power”, led to achievement of this milestone.

By resisting the mounting external pressures, ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif decided to test the nukes in response to Indian nuclear tests, and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have renewed their pledge to uphold and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of country, reports Radio Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion, President Zardari said Pakistan’s nuclear capability continues to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees peace and ensures no one can undermine our sovereignty and national security.

Zardari said Pakistan does not seek conflict and is committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law. He added that Pakistan demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace in the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression.

In his separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Pakistan’s nuclear journey and called for renewed unity and determination to transform the country into an economic power.

PM Shehbaz linked this year’s commemoration with Pakistan’s recent success in defending itself from an unjustified war imposed by India. He urged the nation to carry the spirit of Youm-i-Takbeer beyond defence and into economic transformation.

The armed forces of Pakistan, along with the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs, extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the 27th anniversary of Youm-i-Takbeer.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Youm-i-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence.

The statement said this historic achievement epitomises the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

“Pakistan’s strategic capability is a national trust, reflecting the collective aspirations of its people. The commemoration of Youm-e-Takbeer is a tribute to the foresight of visionary leadership, the brilliance of our scientists and engineers, and the countless contributions of all those who rendered Pakistan’s defence unassailable,” it added.

“Let this day renew our collective pledge to remain vigilant, united, and resolute in our commitment to the security, progress, and prosperity of our beloved homeland.”