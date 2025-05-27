Karachi braces for monsoon as dumping waste in drains banned

The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on waste disposal into drains for two months in Karachi to prevent their blockage during the incoming monsoon season.

The monsoon season wreaks havoc in the metropolis every year as the drains become clogged causing them to overflow.

According to a notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, the ban was imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The notification said that throwing waste into the drains “causes serious environmental hazards, discharge of less water, choking of nullahs and a major cause of blockage of the nullahs during the monsoon season”.

It further said that this “warrants immediate action” to impose the ban “to prevent [the] throwing of garbage, solid waste and dumping of debris and other materials into the nullahs”, barring the people from the above actions.

The order also authorised the police to register complaints against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In March, the Karachi administration imposed a similar ban on the dumping of garbage and solid waste debris in drains for two months. The commissioner had said that all private, public and autonomous institutions had been urged to play their due role in improving the city’s sanitation conditions.

KPT issues monsoon alert

Separately, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued an alert on precautionary measures for the monsoon season.

In the alert dated May 26, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the KPT listed the steps which would be taken as safety measures for heavy rains, wind and flooding.

The measures included close monitoring and assessments of the safety of ships, ensuring mooring lines were set optically, and all pilots were to be on standby.

The alert also said, “Small boats are to be parked at locations less prone to wind and water pressures and to be properly secured.”

“Perform periodic maintenance for electrical items and standby generator should be readily available on short notice,” it added.