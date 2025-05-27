E-Paper | May 27, 2025

Two dead, dozen injured as rains batter KP

Umar Bacha Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 08:28pm
The aftermath of a roof collapse in Swabi, May 27, 2025. — Rescue 1122
Two people lost their lives and at least a dozen were injured as strong winds and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

In Swabi District, a two-year-old child died when a boundary wall and roof collapsed in the Manki village, according to Rescue 1122 official Nabeel Khan.

Nabeel told Dawn.com that the incident occurred due to strong winds and storms, adding that the toddler’s mother and another child were injured and taken to a hospital.

In another incident, he said the roof of a shed collapsed in Ziarat Cham Baba, trapping a mother and her son under the debris, who were pulled out of the rubble by locals and taken to a hospital.

In Shangla District’s Bisham tehsil, lightning struck a house, killing one person and leaving six others unconscious, Rescue 1122 official Rasool Khan Sharif said.

A young man was injured when a wall collapsed in the Rahimabad area due to a storm, according to a statement by the Nowshera Rescue 1122. The medical teams and ambulances reached the spot and took the person to the hospital, the statement added.

Separately, a total of seven people were injured in Peshawar in various rain-related incidents, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi.

Two people were injured after a billboard of the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium fell on their car in Peshawar, Faizi said, noting that rainwater inundated the roads in the city, causing inconvenience to people.

Heavy rains in Peshawar caused a billboard to fall on a car on May 27, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
A roof and wall collapse in Mattani village injured three people, while another person was injured in the collapse of a wall in the city’s Garhi Qamardin area. A solar panel fell on Phandu Road and injured a person.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that the district administrations to take precautionary measures as more rain and gusty winds were expected in the upper and central parts of the country.

At least 19 people were killed over 90 others injured as powerful windstorms and heavy rains battered several parts of the country on Saturday, paralysing road and air traffic, damaging infrastructure and triggering widespread power outages.

Many of the casualties were caused by the walls and roofs of the houses collapsing and trees falling on them, according to the PDMA.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) had forecasted most of South Asia to experience above-normal rainfall and above-average temperatures during this year’s southwest monsoon season from June to September.

