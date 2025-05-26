Malaysia ranks high in ‘best in Asia’ list

KUALA LUMPUR: Be it family-friendly attractions, scenic stays or wonderful dining options, Malaysia has a wide range of experiences that is sure to delight every type of traveller.

This unsurprisingly results in Malaysia leading the Asia-focused categories of Trip.com’s global rankings.

Named the best in a total of 19 categories, ranging from accommodation to nightlife, the country boasts several establishments that received multiple recognitions.

The popular island of Langkawi earns repeat mentions for its hotels and villas, as well as its Underwater World attraction. Langkawi was also named one of “Asia’s best coastal destinations”.

The only other place in Malaysia crowned best coastal destination is Semporna, a scenic seaside town in Sabah’s east coast.

Meanwhile, the state’s capital city Kota Kinabalu joins Semporna, Langkawi, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur in the “best destinations” category.

Understandably, Kuala Lumpur draws many visits from local and foreign tourists alike. Many of its attractions and restaurants are highlighted in the rankings.

Some of the categories that the city appears in are “best family-friendly destinations” (the only Malaysian spot in this category), “best nightlife (bars)”, “best gourmet hotels”, and “best things to do”. The latter includes Petronas Twin Towers, which was also recognised under “Asia’s best night attractions”.

“It’s truly exciting to see Malaysian establishments being recognised across so many categories in this year’s Trip.Best Global Rankings,” Stephane Thong, general manager of Trip.com Malaysia, said in a press statement.

“From family-friendly hotels and scenic resorts to local culinary gems and iconic attractions, this recognition reflects the richness and diversity of our travel offerings.

“We hope this not only inspires Malaysians to rediscover local favourites but also encourages more international travellers to explore what Malaysia has to offer – especially as we gear up for Visit Malaysia 2026,” Thong added.

Updated annually, Trip.Best is a signature collection of curated travel rankings by the international one-stop travel service provider Trip.com.

The rankings are based on an AI-driven analysis that combines expert insights with user data, which includes verified user ratings, reviews and booking trends.

Aside from Asia, the rankings also focus on other parts of the world. Global highlights include luxury and experiential stays (Paris, Tokyo and New York lead the “global 100 luxury hotels” list) and dining as part of the journey. Paris, New York, Singapore and Bangkok top the fine dining lists.

Seasonal experiences, such as autumn foliage viewing and water-themed fun are now featured in the new categories Fall Views and Water Fun, due to travellers’ growing interest in them.

Family travel continues to thrive, with world-class resorts like Atlantis Sanya in China and Tokyo Disneyland in Japan being named among the best “global family-friendly destinations”.

Theme parks like Walt Disney World (US), Universal Studios Japan and Shanghai Disney Resort remain popular on the “global best things to do” list.

Another highlight is the “Destinations For The Months” feature, which helps travellers plan the best seasonal itineraries, such as heading for Kyoto in winter or Seoul in spring.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025