Pakistan honoured at World Health Assembly for eliminating trachoma

Ikram Junaidi Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 08:13am
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal receives a special certificate from WHO for eliminating trachoma from WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. — Photo via Ministry of National Health Services Pakistan, posted on X.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received a prestigious global recognition from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for successfully eliminating trachoma as a public health problem, a major milestone for the country’s healthcare sector.

The WHO award was presented to federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal during the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus handed over the certificate to the minister, acknowledging Pakistan’s exceptional efforts in eradicating the infectious eye disease.

“This is a proud moment and a major achievement for Pakistan’s public health system,” said the minister.

“It reflects our government’s commitment to safeguarding the vision and wellbeing of every Pakistani citizen,” he said.

Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection that, if left untreated, can lead to irreversible blindness. Its elimination is a significant public health triumph that underscores the effectiveness of coordinated healthcare policies, community-based interventions, and international partnerships.

Mr Kamal reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to achieving similar success in the fight against polio, stating, “Just as we have eliminated trachoma, we are determined to make polio a thing of the past.”

The 78th World Health Assembly is currently underway in Geneva, bringing together global health leaders to deliberate on critical issues including pandemic preparedness, universal health coverage, and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, according to a spokesperson for the ministry of health.

Mr Kamal is representing Pakistan at the international forum. He is also scheduled to address the assembly, where he will highlight Pakistan’s progress in public health, share key challenges, and outline the country’s future roadmap, particularly focusing on the eradication of polio.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2025

