E-Paper | May 19, 2025

Religious-cum-social worker shot dead in Badin’s Matli attack

Muhammad Hashim Khan Bhurgari Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 09:48am

BADIN: Unidentified assailants shot dead a well-known social worker, who was also vice president of the Markazi Muslim League (MML), in a suspected targeted attack in Matli on Sunday, police said.

They said Razaullah Nizamani, 50, was going to work when three armed men, riding a motorbike, fired at him on Phalkara Road and rode away.

He suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to the Matli Healthcare Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police claimed to have launched an investigation into the murder.

News of his killing spread like wildfire, causing shock and grief among his admirers and casting a sorrowful atmosphere across the Badin district.

Later in the evening, a large number of people attended his funeral prayer held on Phalkara Road.

Nizamani, also known by the alias Saifullah, had long been playing an active role in reformative and welfare activities and propagation of faith.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...
War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...