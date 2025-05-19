Religious-cum-social worker shot dead in Badin’s Matli attack

BADIN: Unidentified assailants shot dead a well-known social worker, who was also vice president of the Markazi Muslim League (MML), in a suspected targeted attack in Matli on Sunday, police said.

They said Razaullah Nizamani, 50, was going to work when three armed men, riding a motorbike, fired at him on Phalkara Road and rode away.

He suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to the Matli Healthcare Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police claimed to have launched an investigation into the murder.

News of his killing spread like wildfire, causing shock and grief among his admirers and casting a sorrowful atmosphere across the Badin district.

Later in the evening, a large number of people attended his funeral prayer held on Phalkara Road.

Nizamani, also known by the alias Saifullah, had long been playing an active role in reformative and welfare activities and propagation of faith.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2025