E-Paper | May 19, 2025

1 child dead, 11 injured in different areas of KP due to strong winds, storms: official

Umar Bacha Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 12:00am

A child lost his life, while 11 others were injured in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkwa after trees and signboards fell due to strong winds and storms, officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said, “A storm hit several KP areas, including Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and Mardan on Sunday evening.”

The storm also hit parts of the capital Islamabad.

Faizi said a 10-year-old boy, Mohammad Hamad, died when a wall of a house collapsed in the Najib Abad area of Charsadda, adding that the injured were moved to the respective areas’ hospitals.

Due to the storm, the electricity supply was suspended in many areas of the city, due to which citizens had to face severe difficulties, he said.

He said that the Disaster Response Team of Rescue 1122 was immediately dispatched to the affected areas and work was underway to remove fallen trees from the roads.

At least three people were killed in Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan last month after an intense hailstorm, accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds, battered the region.

Heavy hailstorms struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing widespread damage to vehicles, windscreens, and solar panels, while also triggering flash floods following intense rainfall.

