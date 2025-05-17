DG ISPR hails Iran’s peace efforts amid Pak-India escalation

Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has lauded Iran’s peace efforts in the recent Pakistan-India conflict and warned of “forces” seeking to create a rift among brotherly countries.

Just two days after India, without any evidence, blamed Pakistan over last month’s deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Iran had offered to mediate between the two as tensions escalated.

“Pakistan is fully grateful to the international community, and we are especially grateful to brotherly countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Gen Chaudhry told IRNA in an interview published today — the first by any Pakistani armed forces’ spokesperson to an Iranian outlet.

“We should be aware that there are forces in the region that, with the help of external factors, are seeking to create misunderstanding and confusion among brotherly countries in the region and want to create a rift between friends and brothers,” the DG ISPR added.

According to IRNA, Lt Gen Chaudhry spoke about the latest developments in South Asia as well as the “importance of regional and international diplomacy to help de-escalate tensions”. He also “focused” on the recent visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad, the report added.

During his visit to Islamabad, Araghchi had met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir. He later also made a trip to New Delhi, reiterating his call for restraint.

The DG ISPR appreciated Tehran’s efforts and support to help de-escalate tensions in the region.

“We are pleased with all the efforts of the international community and brotherly countries, especially Iran, which played a role in reducing tensions,” he was quoted as saying.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as tensions over the Pahalgam attack continued to build up. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad responded by downing five Indian jets.

After intercepting drones sent by India and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10, when tensions between the two countries peaked, for both sides to finally drop their guns as a ceasefire was reached.

The Pakistani army spokesman emphasised that Iran and Pakistan “have very historical and brotherly relations and have always stood by each other in all challenges and trials”.

Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted that the two nations were “neighbouring and friendly countries that are in contact with each other on many issues and fields”.

“Pakistan is eager and pursues that the borders of the two countries are the borders of peace and friendship, and we look forward to it,” the DG ISPR told IRNA.

The military’s spokesperson stressed that Tehran and Islamabad were “cooperating together for lasting peace and stability in the region”.