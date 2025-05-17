PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR hail Iran’s peace efforts amid Pak-India escalation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry have lauded Iran’s peace efforts in the recent Pakistan-India conflict and warned of “forces” seeking to create a rift among the two brotherly countries.

Just two days after India, without any evidence, blamed Pakistan over last month’s deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Iran had offered to mediate between the two as tensions escalated.

A press release from the PM’s Office said the premier had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed his warm regards to Supreme Leader Ayatullah Khamenei and thanked President Pezeshkian for Iran’s sincere and brotherly diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in South Asia. He particularly thanked the president for his telephone call to the prime minister last month as well as for sending Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the region during the crisis,” the PMO said.

Strongly condemning India’s unprovoked attacks against Pakistan that led to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, PM Shehbaz said the military had given a “responsible, measured yet befitting and forceful reply to the enemy”.

He said Pakistan had always desired peace and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India and would remain committed to upholding it. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

However, PM Shehbaz expressed his concern over India’s attempt to unilaterally hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, which he pointed out was unlawful and constituted a “red line” for Pakistan as these waters were the lifeline for the nation.

“The prime minister emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained the root cause of instability in South Asia. He called for its just resolution, in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as key to enduring peace in the region.

“The president of Iran expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of civilian lives. He welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace. He said Iran was committed to promoting peace and stability in the region,” the PMO said.

It added that two leaders also exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations and agreed to enhance cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, connectivity, security and people-to-people contacts.

The Iranian president extended an invitation to PM Shehbaz to undertake an official visit to Tehran, which was accepted.

Meanwhile, DG Chaudhry told IRNA in an interview published today, the first by any Pakistani armed forces’ spokesperson to an Iranian outlet, that “Pakistan is fully grateful to the international community, and we are especially grateful to brotherly countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added: “We should be aware that there are forces in the region that, with the help of external factors, are seeking to create misunderstanding and confusion among brotherly countries in the region and want to create a rift between friends and brothers.”

According to IRNA, Lt Gen Chaudhry spoke about the latest developments in South Asia as well as the “importance of regional and international diplomacy to help de-escalate tensions”. He also “focused” on the recent visit of FM Araghchi to Islamabad, the report added.

During his visit to Islamabad, Araghchi had met with PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir. He later also made a trip to New Delhi, reiterating his call for restraint.

The DG ISPR appreciated Tehran’s efforts and support to help de-escalate tensions in the region.

“We are pleased with all the efforts of the international community and brotherly countries, especially Iran, which played a role in reducing tensions,” he was quoted as saying.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as tensions over the Pahalgam attack continued to build up. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad responded by downing five Indian jets.

After intercepting drones sent by India and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10, when tensions between the two countries peaked, for both sides to finally drop their guns as a ceasefire was reached.

The Pakistani army spokesman emphasised that Iran and Pakistan “have very historical and brotherly relations and have always stood by each other in all challenges and trials”.

Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted that the two nations were “neighbouring and friendly countries that are in contact with each other on many issues and fields”.

“Pakistan is eager and pursues that the borders of the two countries are the borders of peace and friendship, and we look forward to it,” the DG ISPR told IRNA.

The military’s spokesperson stressed that Tehran and Islamabad were “cooperating together for lasting peace and stability in the region”.

President visits Gujranwala Cantonment

Separately, the ISPR said President Asif Ali Zardari visited Gujranwala Cantonment today where he lauded the “exemplary conduct and professional excellence” of the military in the successful execution of Marqa-i-Haq, acknowledging their “resolute determination and unshakable courage in the face of unprovoked aggression”.

“He paid solemn tribute to the military and civilian martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, affirming that their sacrifice remains a sacred trust and a source of enduring national pride. He underscored that the sons of the soil, fortified by the enduring spirit of the nation, stood with unwavering resolve to defend the motherland and thwarted hostile designs with exceptional valour and operational acumen.”

The president said history would bear witness to how, “within a matter of hours, the Pakistan Armed Forces repelled aggression with unmatched precision and resolve, sending an unequivocal message” of the country’s strength, resilience and national unity.

During his interaction with officers and troops, the president commended their “exemplary morale, combat readiness and devotion to duty”.

The ISPR added that he extended congratulations on the successful culmination of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, and expressed “profound pride in the defenders of the nation, affirming that the people of Pakistan hold their brave soldiers in the highest esteem as the true custodians of national honour and sovereignty”.

Separately, PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif praised the armed forces and parliament for national unity.

A statement issued by the PML-N said Nawaz lauded the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces, saying they “defended the motherland like an iron wall against Indian aggression”.

“We offer our deepest gratitude to God for granting us success,” he was quoted as saying during a meeting with PML-N Parliamentary Leader in the Senate and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who called on him in Raiwind.

Nawaz also lauded the role of parliament, saying that “setting aside all political differences and speaking with one voice for the sake of national security” was a welcome and commendable step.

“By reflecting the emotions of 240 million citizens, the people’s representatives boosted the spirit of the brave armed forces,” he said.

He also commended Pakistani media for “presenting the truth before the world and exposing the enemy’s falsehoods”.

Senator Siddiqui briefed the PML-N president on the parliamentary party’s performance during the session. Nawaz underscored the importance of institutional collaboration, stating that parliament’s unified stance had reinforced national resolve and showcased Pakistan’s democratic maturity in times of crisis.

The statement concluded that the meeting underscored the PML-N’s commitment to upholding state interests and its confidence in democratic institutions.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani and Sanaullah Khan.