Nation observes Youm-i-Tashakur to honour armed forces

The nation observed Youm-i-Tashakur on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for the victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos — a part of Marka-i-Haq — against India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for the Pahalgam attack. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties. Both sides then exchanged missiles, which stretched over the week. It took American intervention for both sides to finally drop their guns.

On Monday, the director general of military operations for both sides held the first round of talks after the ceasefire.

The day today began with special prayers in mosques, followed by a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals, according to Radio Pakistan.

The main ceremony of Youm-i-Tashakur was held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest at the ceremony. The chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and the army chief were also present there.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said that the brave and professional armed forces have written a “golden chapter” in military history by giving an effective and forceful response to the enemy and foiling the enemy’s intentions, state media Pakistan Television reported. He added that innocent Pakistani citizens were martyred in this cowardly attack.

“In response to the enemy’s aggression, our falcons struck such effective blows that the enemy’s military bases, weapons depots and air bases were turned into ruins,” the premier continued.

He also praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and paid tributes to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and his falcons as well as the security of the maritime borders of the Pakistan Navy under the leadership of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

A video posted by the government on X showed the premier hoisting the national flag at the PM’s House.

In Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hoisted the national flag in Karachi, according to APP. The ceremony was attended by various provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and other officials.

Speaking to the media, CM Murad said that seven individuals from Sindh were martyred during the conflict with India, including six personnel of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Bholari and one civilian from Ghotki. He announced compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of the martyrs and Rs1 million for the injured.

Rescue 1122 officials marked Youm-i-Tashakur at a ceremony in Peshawar. Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad told Dawn.com that a minute of silence was observed and prayers were offered for those who were martyred and injured. The rescue officials also organised a walk where they raised national slogans.

The Punjab police also paid a tribute to the PAF for their victory, APP reported. Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar, the head of the provincial force, expressed condolences for the martyrs of the operation and lauded the veterans, saying: “We honour the heroes who laid down their lives and those who returned victorious.”

The IG added that full security arrangements were made for ceremonies and rallies in Lahore and across Punjab.