We won the war but seek peace: PM Shehbaz invites India to live as ‘peaceful neighbour’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan won the war but sought peace and invited India to live as a “peaceful neighbour”, as the country celebrated Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’s success with a ceremony.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan began after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the Pahalgam attack. On the night of May 6-7, India launched air strikes on Pakistan, causing civilian casualties. Both sides exchanged missiles over the following week, which stretched tensions. An American intervention led to a ceasefire. On Monday, the directors general of military operations held the first round of talks after the ceasefire.

Today’s ceremony, marking the Youm-i-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day), was held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad and attended by PM Shehbaz, armed forces chiefs, and other civil and military leaders. It began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, opening speeches, a flypast, and national songs.

Beginning his speech, PM Shehbaz praised the martyrs, their families, his cabinet members, service chiefs, and the nation for successfully responding to the Indian aggression.

“We have won the war but we want peace. We have taught our enemy a lesson but we condemn aggression, he said. “We want this part of the world to be as prosperous and progressive as others through hard work, undying efforts and living like peaceful neighbours.”

PM Shehbaz said he had had a meeting with the services chiefs on the night between May 9 and 10, in which it was decided that since the enemy had crossed “the last limit” and rejected Pakistan’s offer of an international investigation, a “measured response” must be given.

He detailed that around 2:30am that night, the army chief had told him on a secure telephone call that India had launched its ballistic missiles on Pakistan.

“He told me, ‘Mr prime minister, grant us permission to strike the enemy with such force that they never forget it’.”

The premier added that later that night after Pakistan retaliated, the army chief had told him: “We have given a befitting response and now we are being requested for a ceasefire. So, what do you think?”

PM Shehbaz said that he had responded: “What could be greater than landing a blow that leaves the enemy’s head spinning and desperate for a ceasefire? Go ahead and accept the offer.”

“This is a brief account of a long story from that day,” he said.

He informed the audience that the technology used by the Pakistan Air Force had stunned the enemy and sent the trust and confidence of allies soaring. “This is a historic development that God brought about within a matter of hours,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that the military’s prowess was being talked about from the United States to Japan.

The premier said no major power can now block Pakistan’s path, with the entire nation united from Peshawar to Karachi, standing behind and supporting the army. He also reiterated his gratitude to allied nations for their efforts in achieving the ceasefire.

He went on to say that the conflict solved nothing, only bringing more poverty, unemployment and other problems to both sides.

“The lesson is that we have to sit down at the table like peaceful neighbours and settle our outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Without resolving these issues, I don’t think we will have peace in this part of the world on a long-term basis.

“If we want permanent peace then we need permanent solutions of Jammu and Kashmir and water distribution. Then once we resolve these issues, the sky’s the limit. We can talk of trade, exchange of business communities and cooperate in the field of counter-terrorism,” the prime minister emphasised.

Earlier in the day, Youm-i-Tashakur began with special prayers in mosques, followed by a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals, according to Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said that the brave and professional armed forces have written a “golden chapter” in military history by giving an effective and forceful response to the enemy and foiling the enemy’s intentions, state media Pakistan Television reported. He added that innocent Pakistani citizens were martyred in this cowardly attack.

“In response to the enemy’s aggression, our falcons struck such effective blows that the enemy’s military bases, weapons depots and air bases were turned into ruins,” the premier continued.

He also praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Syed Asim Munir and paid tributes to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and his falcons as well as the security of the maritime borders of the Pakistan Navy under the leadership of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

A video posted by the government on X showed the premier hoisting the national flag at the PM’s House.

In Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hoisted the national flag in Karachi, according to APP. The ceremony was attended by various provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and other officials.

Speaking to the media, CM Murad said that seven individuals from Sindh were martyred during the conflict with India, including six personnel of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Bholari and one civilian from Ghotki. He announced compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of the martyrs and Rs1 million for the injured.

Rescue 1122 officials marked Youm-i-Tashakur at a ceremony in Peshawar. Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad told Dawn.com that a minute of silence was observed and prayers were offered for those who were martyred and injured. The rescue officials also organised a walk where they raised national slogans.

The Punjab police also paid tribute to the PAF for their victory, APP reported. Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar, the head of the provincial force, expressed condolences for the martyrs of the operation and lauded the veterans, saying: “We honour the heroes who laid down their lives and those who returned victorious.”

The IG added that full security arrangements were made for ceremonies and rallies in Lahore and across Punjab.

PM Shehbaz visits martyred PAF squadron leader’s home for condolences

PM Shehbaz also visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, who was martyred in attacks by India, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, COAS Munir and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister extended his condolences to the family members of the martyred squadron leader and also prayed for him.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the martyr’s services for the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

He also visited Rawalpindi’s Combined Military Hospital to enquire about the health of Pakistan Army soldiers and civilians who were injured in the recent Indian attacks.

“The way the Pakistan armed forces and the entire nation fought this war is unparalleled,” he was quoted by APP as having said.

The prime minister praised the injured soldiers for their bravery, determination, and sense of duty during the conflict.

He said the steadfastness of the people had become a “decisive chapter” in the country’s military history.