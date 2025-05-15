E-Paper | May 15, 2025

Trump asks Syria to establish ties with Israel

Reuters Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 09:50am
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout released on May 14, 2025. — Saudi Press Agency via Reuters
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout released on May 14, 2025. — Saudi Press Agency via Reuters
RIYADH: US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on.—Reuters
RIYADH: US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on.—Reuters

DOHA: US President Donald Trump met Syria’s president in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and urged him to normalise ties with longtime foe Israel after a surprise US announcement that it would lift sanctions on the new government.

Trump then flew to Qatar, where he oversaw the signing of a deal for the Gulf Arab country to buy jets from US manufacturer Boeing.

He did not mention a controversial separate offer by Qatar to donate a Boeing jet to serve as the US president’s official airplane. That would be one of the most valuable gifts ever given to the US and it has triggered alarm in Washington over its security and ethics implications.

US President Donald Trump holds a soccer ball as he attends an event with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar on May 14, 2025. — Reuters/Brian Snyder
US President Donald Trump holds a soccer ball as he attends an event with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar on May 14, 2025. — Reuters/Brian Snyder

US president oversees Boeing jets deal during visit to Qatar

After Trump’s declaration that he would lift sanctions on Syria, he met interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who swept to power at the head of a group that Washington has called a terrorist organisation and once pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda.

According to the White House, Trump urged Sharaa to join the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which normalised relations with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. “I told him, ‘I hope you’re going to join when its straightened out. He said, Yes. But they have a lot of work to do,” Trump said, according to a White House pool report.

Photos posted on Saudi state television showed the two men shaking hands in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump said the meeting with Sharaa, who he described as a young, attractive guy with a very strong past, was “great”.

“He’s got a real shot at holding it together,” said Trump. Trump’s four-day visit highlights the United States’ growing ties to the oil-rich region, where his real-estate company is also developing several projects.

Trump’s Middle East trip — which does not include a visit to Jerusalem — has fuelled doubts in Israel about where the country stands in Washington’s priorities.

Israel opposes lifting sanctions on Syria, which would clear the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organisations and boost foreign investment. But Trump told reporters the fact he has relationships with countries in the Middle East is “very good for Israel”.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025

Syria Conflict, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding trust
Updated 15 May, 2025

Rebuilding trust

Both countries will have to restart the dialogue process. One major step India can take would be to honour the IWT.
Political off-ramp
15 May, 2025

Political off-ramp

IN the midst of every crisis, there lies great opportunity. With the nation basking in the afterglow of Pakistan’s...
Awami League ban
15 May, 2025

Awami League ban

BANGLADESH stands at a key crossroads. While the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s government and the formation of ...
Crisis averted
Updated 14 May, 2025

Crisis averted

As nuclear nations, both countries must wield their powers with utmost responsibility and immense restraint.
US-Israel ties
14 May, 2025

US-Israel ties

AS Donald Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to a regal reception, questions were swirling whether the American...
PSL resumption
14 May, 2025

PSL resumption

THE Pakistan Super League is back on. Postponed last week following escalating Pakistan-India tensions, the ...