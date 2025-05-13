E-Paper | May 13, 2025

Junaid Akbar submits resignation as PAC chairman to PTI

Nadir Guramani Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 05:51pm

PTI MNA Junaid Akbar on Tuesday said he had handed over his resignation as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the party.

The development came after it emerged that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan had directed Akbar to resign from the position and focus on provincial matters.

In a video statement issued today, Akbar confirmed that he had handed over his resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, saying that he readily accepted the decision of the party and Imran.

“Whatever the decision of the party and the decision of Imran Khan, I will not think for a moment and will readily accept it,” he said.

Akbar said the position was a responsibility given by the party and he would accept any decision by the PTI founder, including handing over the party presidency or resignation from the assembly.

PTI’s central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, had confirmed to Dawn, that Akbar would step down as PAC chairman. He said Imran had conveyed the message through his sister Aleema Khan during their last meeting and announced that Akbar would be replaced by Omar Ayub Khan. He said Aleema conveyed the message to Salman Akram Raja after coming out of Adiala Jail.

Akbar was elected unopposed as chairman of the PAC in January this year. In the same month, he was appointed by Imran as the president of PTI’s KP chapter, replacing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The position had been vacant since the February 2024 general elections, which brought the PML-N government to power. The PAC chairmanship is usually held by the leader of the opposition or their nominee, though there is no legal requirement for this parliamentary tradition.

After the general elections, the PTI made several U-turns over nominating a candidate for the post of PAC chairman. Sher Afzal Marwat was initially nominated, followed by the names of Akram and Omar. Ultimately, Akbar’s name was finalised for the post.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional engagement
Updated 13 May, 2025

Regional engagement

If terrorist groups continue to find sanctuary in Afghanistan, regional integration and increased trade will be difficult to achieve.
Hostages to hostility
13 May, 2025

Hostages to hostility

AS people breathe a sigh of relief after being locked with India in a hair-trigger stand-off, there are those for...
Water crisis
13 May, 2025

Water crisis

IN large parts of Karachi, there is no water to be had. The taps have run dry for the past 12 days, bowsers have ...
The way forward
Updated 12 May, 2025

The way forward

An out-of-the-box solution acceptable to Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris is the only hope for long-term peace in South Asia.
AI opportunity
12 May, 2025

AI opportunity

TIME is running out. According to the latest Human Development Report, published by the UNDP this past Tuesday,...
Ace mountaineer
12 May, 2025

Ace mountaineer

NINE summits, five to go. Sajid Ali Sadpara’s quest to fulfil his late father’s dream and elevate Pakistan’s...