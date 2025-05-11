E-Paper | May 11, 2025

SC hearing on Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence appeal in Noor Mukadam case set for May 13

Umer Mehtab Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 08:29pm

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to hear the appeal against Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence in the Noor Mukadam murder case on May 13, according to its latest cause list, it emerged on Sunday.

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder.

In February 2022, a district and sessions judge convicted Jaffer of murdering Mukadam, handing him the death penalty along with 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000. His household staff, Iftikhar and Jameel — co-accused in the case — were each sentenced to 10 years in prison, while all other suspects, including Jaffer’s parents and TherapyWorks employees, were acquitted.

According to the cause list available on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website, “the hearing on the appeal against Jaffer’s death sentence will be held on May 13.”

Justice Hashim Kakar will head a three-member bench, comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, that will hear the case.

Noor’s father, Shaukat Muqaddam’s appeal against the acquittal of Jaffer’s father, Zakir Jaffer, is also set for hearing.

The appeals of the convicted co-accused in the case will also be heard.

According to the FIR registered by her father at the time of the murder, he had discovered that his daughter had been “brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded”.

In March 2023, the Islamabad High Court upheld the death sentence for Jaffer and also converted his 25-year jail term into another death penalty.

In April 2023, an appeal in the Supreme Court was filed against the IHC decision to uphold the death sentence.

Last year, Noor’s father had urged the SC to take up the murder case pending for more than one and a half years in the top court.

Mukadam, a former diplomat, had addressed a press conference to mark the birth anniversary of his slain daughter and demanded swift justice from the top court.

Gender violence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hostilities cease, at last
Updated 11 May, 2025

Hostilities cease, at last

It is Islamabad and New Delhi that will have to do the heavy lifting thesmselves to secure peace.
Second IMF tranche
11 May, 2025

Second IMF tranche

THE IMF board’s approval of the second tranche of its ongoing $7bn funding arrangement and a new climate ...
War and lies
Updated 10 May, 2025

War and lies

Media on this side of the border is also not above blame.
Alarming indifference
10 May, 2025

Alarming indifference

US VICE President J.D. Vance’s comments that a possible war between Pakistan and India would be “none of our...
Civil readiness
10 May, 2025

Civil readiness

AMID rising regional tensions, there has been some discussion on the need for people to be better prepared in the...
Time for restraint
Updated 09 May, 2025

Time for restraint

Jingoism is evident in both countries, but elements in India’s media, cultural and political sphere have been egging on their country in confrontation.