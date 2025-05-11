Car driven by underage driver kills entire family in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH:A recklessly driven car struck a motorcycle on Canal Road in Faisalabad on Friday night, killing all three members of a family riding the motorcycle.

Waris Ali (40) of Dhudhi Wala was riding the bike with his wife Sonia Bibi and their five-year-old son Subhan Ali as pillion riders when the collision occurred near the FCCI Secretariat bridge. The high-speed car collided with the bike head-on.

Waris died on the spot, while his wife succumbed to her injuries at Allied Hospital.

Their child is feared to have fallen into the canal, as only his shoes were found on the roadside.

Rescue 1122 divers have been searching the canal since the night of the accident. Relatives blocked Canal Road for several hours, demanding the arrest of the underage driver, who is the son of a textile mill owner.

Madina Town SP later assured protesters that the driver would be arrested soon, after which the protest was called off.

In another accident occurred near Chak 396-GB, Rorranwali, in Tandlianwala tehsil, a motorcycle collided head-on with a tractor-trolley. Rana Ahmad (20) died on the spot, while the pillion rider was injured and shifted to Tandlianwala THQ Hospital.

Police arrested tractor driver Saddam Sher Wattoo after the incident.

RAPE: Rodala police have arrested a youth for raping a six-year-old boy in Faisalabad.

According to police, the suspect lured the six-year-old boy to nearby fields in Chak 363-GB, where he assaulted him. The child became unconscious.

SHOT DEAD: A shopkeeper was shot dead by robbers in Faisalabad on Friday night after resisting a robbery attempt.

Rao Imran was returning home to Ali Garden after closing his shop in Makkah Market when two armed robbers intercepted him. They snatched cash and valuables, and when he resisted, they shot him. He died on the spot.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025