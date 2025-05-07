Trump says escalation ‘a shame’, Guterres urges restraint

US President Donald Trump has said said the escalation between India and Pakistan was a “shame”.

He was the first world leader to react to the tense situation after India carried out strikes inside Pakistan which also retaliated and reportedly shot down Indian jets.

“It’s a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval [Office],” he said inside the White House after overseeing the swearing-in ceremony for his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time,” the US president added.

“I hope it ends very quickly.”

In a statement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for restraint from both countries, Associated Press reported.

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” said the statement.

The US State Department also said it is “closely monitoring developments,” CNN reported.

“We are aware of the reports, however we have no assessment to offer at this time,” the spokesperson said. “This remains an evolving situation,and we are closely monitoring developments.”

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2025