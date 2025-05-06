E-Paper | May 06, 2025

Pakistan sends fresh aid consignment to Gaza

Bakhtawar Mian Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 05:31am
PALESTINIANS queue for food distributed by a charity kitchen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.—AFP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday dispatched a humanitarian relief consignment to Palestine under the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming the country’s steadfast support for the war-affected population of Gaza.

The consignment — sent in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation — includes approximately 85 tonnes of canned food, 10 tonnes of rice and two tonnes of powdered milk. The aid was flown from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to Amman, Jordan, via a chartered flight, for onward distribution among Palestinians.

This latest shipment brings Pakistan’s total aid dispatched for Palestine to 1,615 tonnes since the conflict escalated. Overall, Pakistan has sent 2,142 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which also includes 416 tonnes for Lebanon and 111 tonnes for Syria.

A send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport, attended by senior officials from the NDMA and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The Pakistan government stated it remains steadfast in its commitment to standing with the people of Palestine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance based on the evolving needs of those affected by the crisis.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2025

