Relief goods sent for people of Gaza Strip from Pakistan

KARACHI: The Nati­onal Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine, Leba­non and Syria, as another plane carrying relief goods left for Egypt here on Saturday.

The 24th consignment was dispatched via a chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Kar­achi to El Arish Inter­national Airport, Egypt.

The consignment, comprising 60 tonnes of supplies including bell tents, winterized tents and tarpaulin sheets, was dispatched for the war-affected people in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Found­ation, according to a press release issued by the NDMA.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2025