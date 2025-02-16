Relief goods sent for people of Gaza Strip from Pakistan

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, as another plane carrying relief goods left for Egypt here on Saturday.
The 24th consignment was dispatched via a chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi to El Arish International Airport, Egypt.
The consignment, comprising 60 tonnes of supplies including bell tents, winterized tents and tarpaulin sheets, was dispatched for the war-affected people in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, according to a press release issued by the NDMA.
Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2025
