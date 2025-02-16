E-Paper | February 16, 2025

Relief goods sent for people of Gaza Strip from Pakistan

APP Published February 16, 2025 Updated February 16, 2025 08:20am
A 60-tonne consignment of relief goods is being loaded onto a chartered plane at Jinnah International Airport, on Saturday.—PPI
A 60-tonne consignment of relief goods is being loaded onto a chartered plane at Jinnah International Airport, on Saturday.—PPI

KARACHI: The Nati­onal Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine, Leba­non and Syria, as another plane carrying relief goods left for Egypt here on Saturday.

The 24th consignment was dispatched via a chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Kar­achi to El Arish Inter­national Airport, Egypt.

The consignment, comprising 60 tonnes of supplies including bell tents, winterized tents and tarpaulin sheets, was dispatched for the war-affected people in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Found­ation, according to a press release issued by the NDMA.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2025

