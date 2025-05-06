CM Punjab orders free treatment of patients returning from India

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to provide free treatment to the patients returning from India.

During the current tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani patients were sent back from India without completion of their treatment. The CM on Monday directed the health authorities to ensure free treatment of all such patients.

“The patients returning from India will not be left alone under any circumstances,” she said and issued directions for the best treatment of those needing kidney and liver transplants or those suffering from other critical diseases in the province. These patients, who were receiving treatment in India, had to return to Pakistan after the Indian government revoked their visas.

Meanwhile, she lauded the ranking system in the Punjab Police that had led to a decrease in crime rate in Lahore and other cities.

Amid escalating tensions, patients had to return without complete treatment

“By introducing the ranking system in the police department, the crime rate in Lahore and other cities is on the decline. The crime graph coming down is the result of excellent policing. Lahore police operations wing’s laudable performance in the ‘crime index’ has made it a safe city as compared to London and New York. It is a great milestone for the Lahore police and the Punjab government. Lahore city has been included in the Safe City category due to adopting an excellent strategy in combating crime,” the CM said while speaking to IGP Dr Usman Anwar who briefed her on law and order situation and crime rate in the province in a meeting.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Administration Imran Kishwar, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza were also present.

Ms Nawaz underscored that protection of the life and property of every citizen was the foremost responsibility of the state. She urged the citizens to cooperate and support the police in order to maintain law and order across Punjab.

She added that despite enormous challenges with regard to maintaining law and order, achieving crime reduction targets spoke volumes of excellent teamwork.

“By introducing ‘key performance indicators (KPIs)’, the performance of the police and administration had significantly improved. Policing has been improved by adopting modern technology, taking immediate feedback and carrying out effective monitoring. The process of accountability has also been ensured in the police,” the CM said.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2025