FO snubs Indian media reports, says Wagah border open for returning Pakistanis

The Foreign Office on Thursday snubbed Indian media reports of Pakistan shutting the Wagah border to returning citizens amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries following a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.

The April 22 attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, marking one of the deadliest assaults in the region since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership have rejected the accusation and called for a neutral probe.

A day ago, the Times of India claimed that Pakistan “refused” to open the gates at the Wagah border, leaving dozens of Pakistanis “stranded in the no-man’s-land of diplomatic deadlock.”

Late on Thursday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to media queries about the availability of the Wagah border crossing for Pakistani citizens returning from India.

It issued a statement saying: “The Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges.

“Many patients with fragile health had to return to Pakistan without completing their treatment. Furthermore, there are reports of families being split and children being separated from one of their parents.”

The last date to cross over through the Wagah-Attari border was April 30, 2025, it said.

“In that context, we are aware of the media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals are stranded at Attari.

“We are open to receiving our citizens in case the Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side.

“The Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well.”

On April 24, India revoked the visas of Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave the country.

“In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect,” AFP reported.

“All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended.”